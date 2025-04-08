Pomp And Fanfare As Nasara Foundation Marks 3rd Anniversary, Launches ‘The Nasara Chronicle’ In Kebbi

Share

The Nasara Women Development Foundation also known as Nasara Foundation on Sunday, celebrated its third anniversary with a grand event at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

The ceremony also marked the official launch of the foundation’s new magazine, “The Nasara Chronicle,” documenting its impactful journey and success stories.

Addressing guests and beneficiaries at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir, expressed profound gratitude for the foundation’s progress.

“As we mark the 3rd anniversary of the foundation, I am filled with joy and gratitude for the journey we have undertaken and the lives we have touched.

“Since its establishment, the foundation has remained steadfast in its mission to empower the vulnerable and uplift communities through impactful programs in healthcare, education, skills acquisition, women and youth empowerment, and humanitarian support.”

While attributing the foundation’s success to the visionary leadership of its founder, Her Excellency, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, Hajiya Bilkisu highlighted the significant milestone achieved by the foundation: “Reaching over 500,000 beneficiaries in just three years is a testament to our commitment and the trust of those we serve.”

Speaking at the event, the founder, Hajiya Zainab described the foundation’s in-house magazine as a tool to connect the foundation with its stakeholders.

She said: ‘’Our efforts have focused on making life more meaningful for women while ensuring a better future for the girl-child and youths.

However, we recognized a critical gap: a dedicated platform to amplify the voices of our beneficiaries, the vulnerable communities we serve, donors, volunteers while also sharing impactful stories of progress, and fostering open dialogue about the critical issues facing our community.

‘’The Nasara Chronicle fills this gap. It is more than just a magazine; it is a vital instrument for change, a bridge connecting our foundation’s work with the broader community.”

While delivering his speech, the Governor of Kebbi State, His Excellency, Comrade (Dr.) Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, lauded the foundation’s remarkable contributions and signaled strong state support for Nasara Foundation’s future initiatives.

Emphasizing the crucial role of Non-Governmental Organizations in complementing government efforts, Dr Idris averred, “Where the government cannot reach, foundations such as Nasara Foundation are reaching there. The government is ready to partner with the foundation to reach even further.”

The Chief Launcher of ‘The Nasara Chronicle,’ Hon. Bello Kaoje, Member representing Bagudo/Suru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended the foundation’s transparency and impact.

According to him, “Documenting achievements through ‘The Nasara Chronicle’ not only showcases the incredible work being done but also inspires accountability and further support.

“Nasara Foundation has demonstrably touched lives across Kebbi, and I urge everyone to rally behind this noble cause.”

The event witnessed a strong showing of support from various dignitaries and stakeholders. Goodwill messages poured in, reflecting the wide appreciation for the foundation’s work.

“Some of those who spoke were the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammed Usman Akwai, former Head of Service and current Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Servants, Alhaji Safiyamu Bena as well as Secretary of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Gender-Based Violence, Nasir Idris.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

