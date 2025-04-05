Polytechnic Rector Charges Students On Skill Acquisition 

Share

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Temitope Alake, has urged Students of the institution to align with the development agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by focusing on skill acquisition, enabling them to become employers of labor with certification.

Speaking on Friday at the combined matriculation ceremony for National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), Evening, and Part-Time Students for the 2024/2025 academic session, Alake emphasized the institution’s zero-tolerance policy for anti-social and unethical behavior.

Alake cautioned Students against engaging with online trends that could jeopardize their academic pursuits, noting the importance of maintaining discipline both on and offline.

While acknowledging the benefits of social media in showcasing talents, he urged Students to avoid creating or sharing content that could lead to disciplinary actions or legal consequences.

He also stressed that spreading false information about the institution or its personnel under the guise of freedom of expression is unlawful.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, in its wisdom, is redirecting the aspirations of graduates from the traditional pursuit of white-collar jobs towards self-reliance, empowerment, and sustainable livelihoods through blue-collar jobs.

“This transformational vision is encapsulated in the National Skills Qualifying Framework (NSQF), a forward-thinking program supervised by the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB).

“I appreciate President Tinubu for ensuring that students graduate with sellable skills for self-reliance.

“To the glory of God and in recognition of excellence, I am proud to announce that our Polytechnic has been selected and certified by the Federal Government of Nigeria as one of the institutions to train and award certificates under the National Skills Qualifying Framework (NSQF) Programme.

“The general belief of Gen Z is that higher institutions are places where you are no longer under the close watch of your parents or guardians, and as such, you are free to make friends and join associations at will. However, this freedom often comes with consequences.

“In these days when everyone has become a content creator, be careful about what you create on your social media handles. Do not create content that will put you in danger or conflict with the laws of the land or the regulations of the Polytechnic.

“It is unlawful to spread lies against the institution or its personnel on social media under the guise of freedom of expression.

“This institution upholds discipline, integrity, and respect. Students are expected to adhere to modest and decent dressing, treat colleagues and staff with respect, and contribute to a culture of peace and productivity.”

The matriculation ceremony also saw the presentation of awards to the best students in the ND 1 and HND 1 classes of the 2023/2024 academic session of the Polytechnic.

