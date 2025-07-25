Federal Polytechnic Oko on Wednesday 23rd July 2025 played host to a one day students sensitization programme on National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) organized by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for representatives of student leaders from NBTE accredited institutions in the South East Zone.

The programme drew student leaders from the following Institutions:

Federal Polytechnic , Oko; Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo Enugu State; Akanu-Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana Ebonyi State; John Boscho Institute of Technology; ⁠Federal College of Land Resources and Technology, Owerri, and Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma.

Others include: Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitals, Ihiala; Ezeala College of Nursing, Imo State; Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Abia State; Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu; Merit College of Nursing Sciences, Orlu, and ⁠Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State.

The Deputy Rector Administration, Dr. Kenneth Ezekwe, who represented the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, while declaring the event open, encouraged the student leaders to pay rapt attention, pursue competence and not certificates. He appreciated the Executive Secretary NBTE for bringing out ideas that impact students.

He further commended NBTE for the sensitization programme aimed at establishing pathways and progression from informal short courses to formal TVET programmes.

He stated clearly that Federal Polytechnic Oko is seriously committed to skill acquisition and commended the Rector, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, for her passion for skill development which she demonstrated by equipping the skill acquisition centre with state-of-the-art facilities.

He equally mentioned that the resuscitation of the bread factory and the printing press by the Rector will help students in practical learning and skills acquisition.

The Director, Skill Development Centre of the Polytechnic, Engr. Ogonna Nwokoye, while making his speech, stated that the NSQF programme will bring about national development and empower students to become competitive globally. He emphasized that NBTE is shaping polytechnic education through commitment and vision.

According to him, demand for practical skill is the paramount thing and NSQF is instrumental in achieving that. NSQF, he said, ensures that academic qualification is not only academically sound but practically relevant and will make the candidates competitive in the market place.

He thanked the Rector, Dr.Awuzie, who he said, has taken skill development in the polytechnic to the next level, and is driving innovation and ingenuity in the area.

Presenting her paper on the Nigeria Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), the NBTE South East Zonal Director, Engr.Dr. Ngozi Okelekwe, described NSQF as a solution to bridge unemployment gap in Nigeria and a tool for National development.

She further explained that NSQF is a system for the development and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired by individuals. She further butressed the need for students to have certification for skill acquired in any area in order to make themselves relevant and guarantee their place in the labour market after leaving school.

She submitted that NSQF is beneficial to both candidates and employers, as the skills learnt will assist the individual in their job role performance; while providing the employer a platform for staff selection and promotion.

She stressed the import of establishing NSQ centres in various tertiary institutions in the south east, adding that such centre only exists at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Abia State Polytechnic, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, and few others.

“The NSQF centre, where established, will ensure that students are assigned to the quality assurance assessors. The assessors can be sourced from the school or outside the institution because, these are the people that understand the assessment method, the normal national application standard,” she said.

Earlier, the Vice President , Special Duties of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) Comrade Aliyu Omotayo Yusuf, who represented the National President, called on all student leaders to become ambassadors of NSQ by organising training to advocate for skills in their various schools.

Welcoming the students, the SUG President, Federal Polytechnic Oko, Comrade Odumegwu Chinecherem Emmanuel, described the sensitisation as apt, saying that through the framework, students are being equipped to create opportunity, build career on measurable skills.

He expressed appreciation to NBTE for the initiative and tireless effort in promoting technical education in line with global best practice.

The Dean of Student Affairs of the Polytechnic, Comrade Chibuzor Asomugha, in his contributions, commended the NSQF sensitization programme and appreciated the tenacity of NBTE in entrenching the NSQF programme. He emphasized on the need for skill acquisition to go beyond mere artisanship which is localized to a point where it is globally saleable.

In her own part, Dr. Nkiruka Akabuike, the Deputy Rector Academic, charged the students not only to pass through the polytechnic, but also allow the polytechnic to pass through them. She reiterated that polytechnic education is structured to develop practical skills among students in order to empower them to become self reliable after graduation.

She regretted that many students miss the opportunity and benefit they could have tapped from the system because they adopted short cuts while in school.

She admonished students to jettison short cuts and embrace due process in order to be well grounded and marketable after leaving school.

The Desk Officer, student affairs NBTE, Mr. Opeyemi Ridwan, admonished the student leaders who participated in the NSQF sensitization programme to take the campaign to their various schools. He stated that other countries are already exporting their skills and have optimized them for the growth of their economy and wondered why Nigeria is yet to do so. He, therefore, called for a national consciousness towards promotion of skill development in the country.