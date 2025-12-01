Polyphenol-Rich Diets Can Lower Heart Disease Risk –Study

A new study led by researchers from King’s College London have found that people who regularly consume polyphenol-rich foods and drinks, such as tea, coffee, berries, cocoa, nuts, whole grains and olive oil, may have better long-term heart health.

Findings of the study are published in ‘BMC Medicine’. Polyphenols are natural compounds found in plants that are linked to various health benefits, including improved heart, brain, and gut health.

The study followed more than 3,100 adults from the TwinsUK cohort for over a decade, found that diets rich in specific groups of polyphenols were linked to healthier blood pressure and cholesterol profiles, contributing to lower CVD risk scores.

The study used a newly developed polyphenol dietary score (PPS) to capture intake of 20 key polyphenol-rich foods commonly consumed in the U.K., ranging from tea and coffee to berries, olive oil, nuts, and whole grains.