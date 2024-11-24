Polygamy Best Marriage For Africans – Okey Bakassi

Share

Nigerian comedian and actor, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, has claimed that polygamy is the best form of marriage for Africans.

He made this known while speaking in a recent episode on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

Speaking on the programme, Okey Bakassi insisted that many are pretending to be happy in monogamous marriages, adding that monogamy isn’t working in Africa.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Forget all the lip services that we pay to polygamy here. I still think that polygamy is the best form of marriage for Africa. Monogamy is not working.

“We are pretending. Now, what’s the difference between polygamy and monogamy? Polygamy says you can marry two people at the same time.

“Monogamy says you cannot marry them at the same time, you have to let one go. What if you don’t want to let one go?”

Share

Please follow and like us: