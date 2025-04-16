Poly Rector Commends Staff’s Dedication, Technical Support

Share

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Chioma Irene Awuzie, has commended the institution’s ICT staff for their dedication, technical support, and commitment to ensuring a smooth examination process.

She gave the commendation on Monday during her visit to the Auditorium CBT Centre to inspect the ongoing Computer-Based Test (CBT) examinations.

During the visit, the Rector expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of the exams and the preparedness of the centre.

She took time to encourage and appreciate the ICT staff on ground for their professionalism and commitment, assuring them that the management would continue to support efforts aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the centre.

Her visit underscored the management’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and staff motivation.

The institution continues to benefit from her hands-on leadership and unwavering support for quality education.

