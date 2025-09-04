Poly Lecturers Threaten Strike, Allege Neglect By FG, States

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Zone C (South West), yesterday threatened a nationwide strike, citing persistent neglect of polytechnic education and staff welfare by the Federal Government and state authorities.

The union accused both tiers of government of failing to honor agreements, exacerbating challenges in the sector. Coordinator Masopa Nurudeen voiced the union’s frustration at a news conference at Gate Way (ICT) Polytechnic Saapade in Ogun State.

“The current state of affairs is unacceptable,” he said, outlining 13 critical grievances, including unpaid lecturers’ allowances, delayed promotions, and inadequate funding for infrastructure. According to him, ASUP members will not want to continue working under such conditions.

Nurudeen said: “Central to the demands is the unresolved Peculiar Academic Allowance, a product of the 2010 ASUP/FGN agreement. Continuity of the payment cannot be guaranteed without proper documentation from relevant agencies.” The union expressed dissatisfaction that the Ministry of Education allegedly permitted outsourcing of accreditation personnel.