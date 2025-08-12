Poly Lecturer Hails NBTE, NUC For Review Of Mass Comm Curriculum

A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Mr Oyewale Oyelola has commended the National Universities Commission (NUC) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for reviewing Mass Communication curriculum in Nigeria.

Oyelola, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the introduction of new curriculum is coming two years after advocating for the review.

Recall the Mass Communication Lecturer while attending African Young Media Professionals Fellowship organized by the Center for Management Development (CMD), Lagos in July 2023 observed that existing curriculum does not reflect changes in the profession birthed by technological advancement across the globe.

He said: “It’s exciting to the introduction of news courses and modification of some courses’ contents to reflect new reality in journalism profession.

“Two years ago, I specifically called for review of curriculum in line with technological advancement such as artificial intelligence, computer based news verification tools, fact checking mechanisms and modern content distribution strategies across platforms.

“We now have new courses such as digital communication, fact checking, environmental reporting, health communication and others in the new curriculum.

“While contents of news reporting/media writing related courses have been reviewed to include latest trends in the industry”.

Oyelola who is also the Vice President of Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) expressed optimism that the implementation of new curriculum will bridge the gap between the classroom and trends in the industry.