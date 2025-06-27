Poly Ibadan Students Reject Renaming, Urge Makinde To Reverse Action

Students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, have expressed their dissatisfaction over renaming of the institution to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had in a commendation service in honor of the former Oyo Governor, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, announced the renaming of the institution to honour the late statesman who happened to be the first Rector of the school.

The students under the aegis of the Student Union Government (SUG) in a released signed by its President, Comr. Oladipupo Olamide, on Thursday, described the decision as “unjustifiable and degrading”.

We, the Students’ Union Government of The Polytechnic Ibadan, are writing to express our utmost disapproval and disappointment at the recent decision to rename our institution.

“We strongly believe that this decision is unjustifiable and disregards the rich heritage and history of our beloved school.

“For over 50 years, The Polytechnic Ibadan has been a beacon of academic excellence, producing outstanding graduates who have made significant contributions to society. The name “The Polytechnic Ibadan” is synonymous with quality education and has earned respect and recognition nationwide.

“Renaming the institution would erase its identity and legacy, causing irreparable harm to its reputation and alumni. We urge you to reconsider this decision and allow our school to retain its original name, which reflects its history, values, and mission. We are willing to engage in dialogue to find alternative solutions that benefit the institution.

“We request an immediate reversal of this decision and look forward to a prompt response.”