Pololikashvili: We Need to Make It Easier For Investors to Invest in Tourism Projects

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, in his official message, as the world looks to commemoration the World Tourism Day (WTD) 2023, has noted that, ‘‘We need to make it easier for investors of all kinds to support tourism projects with the potential to make a difference.’’

His message reads in full: Dear Friends, It is a true pleasure to greet you on this World Tourism Day. This is a chance to reflect on the importance of our sector. Tourism is a pillar of our economies. It plays a central role in our societies and in our individual lives.

And it offers solutions to some of our biggest challenges – including the climate emergency and the urgent need to shift to more sustainable economies. The power of tourism is enormous. But it is not a force that can be taken for granted. Instead, it must be supported, above all with investment.

This World Tourism Day we recognise the theme of Tourism and Green Investments. The theme could not be more timely. July 2023 was the hottest year on record. And extreme weather events like heat waves could become the new normal. Tourism needs to adapt.

For this, we need to rethink how our sector is financed. We need to make it easier for investors of all kinds to support tourism projects with the potential to make a difference. Looking further ahead, we need investments that can empower tourism to build a better and fairer future for all.

Once again, I wish you all a peaceful and inspiring World Tourism Day.