May 15, 2023
Polo Tournament Begins In Ibadan Monday

The Nigeria Polo Association’s 2023 polo competition is set to begin on Monday, May 15 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the weeklong event which will begin on Monday is billed to end on Sunday, May 21.

Koyinsola Owoeye, the President of the Ibadan Polo Club made the announcement on Sunday at a press conference held in Ibadan.

“The competition will see highly accomplished polo players fight for honors, demonstrating their quickness, accuracy, and horsemanship. Along with the main competition, there are also anticipated to be fascinating events for girls and kids.

“With the number of expected teams and the calibre of players who would showcase their awesome skills, the 2023 edition of the tournament promises an intense competition and a wonderful experience of entertainment for sponsors, players, guests, and fans alike,” he said.

While commenting on this year’s tournament, the tournament Chairman and Vice-President of Ibadan Polo Club, Bola Adeyemi, said the event would be the most competitive and the most exciting ever, as players from notable polo clubs across Nigeria are being expected.

Adeyemi added, “It is going to be a week of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game as aside from the usual polo skills on display, there would be undiluted entertainment at the end of each day throughout the tournament.”

