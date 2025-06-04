Pollution: NITP Seeks Ban On Plastics As Packaging Materials In Stores, Markets

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 World Environment Day, the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has called on the Federal Government to ban the use of plastics as packaging materials in stores and markets across the country.

The National President of NITP, Dr. Ogbonna Chime, who made the call, said there was an urgent need for the government to implement a national policy to curb plastic pollution in Nigeria.

He decried the continued use of plastic materials despite their harmful effects on public health, water resources, tourism, and recreation, noting that not enough attention was being paid to the growing environmental threat.

According to Chime, plastic waste generation in many African cities, including Nigeria, has exceeded the capacity to manage it, thereby constituting one of the major urban crises of modern times.

He said plastic pollution is already threatening hydrological systems and public health infrastructure.

In a statement signed by the National Public Relations Secretary of the Institute, Tpl. Dr. Jesse Nor, the NITP said 2025 World Environment Day theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” aligns with its position that proper waste management is essential to improving the livability of Nigeria’s human settlements.

The Institute noted that while plastics have proven resourceful in areas such as packaging, material conservation, and energy management, their non-biodegradable nature poses significant risks to the environment. It added that plastic pollution negatively impacts tourism, agriculture, food processing, and contaminates the food chain, water sources, and ecosystems. It also poses climate and ecological risks.

The NITP emphasized that addressing plastic pollution would positively contribute to the achievement of key Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, and infrastructure development.

It concluded by urging all levels of government, stakeholders, and the general public to support efforts aimed at reducing plastic pollution and fostering a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environment in Nigeria.

