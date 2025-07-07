Pollution: Group Seeks Patronage For Locally Made CNG, Electric Vehicles

Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CO – NYL), at the weekend, appealed to government at all levels to patronise made in Nigeria CNG and electric vehicles in order to reduce environmental pollution and also encourage the growth of local automotive industry.

The group, a coalition of youth groups across the six geopolitical zones, in a statement signed by its National President, Goodluck Ibem and made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State, said the organizations like premier CNG and electric cars manufacturing company, Roxettes and others deserve government patronage.

They maintained that if the country will reduce dependency on fossil fuel and maintain a cleaner environment, it has to encourage the local industry.