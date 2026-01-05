Ahead of the Ugandan presidential election, the government has imposed a ban on live broadcasting of riots, illegal processions, and other violent situations slated to commence on Monday, January 1.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology in Kampala.

The statement partly reads, “Live broadcast or streaming of riots, unlawful processions, or violent incidents is prohibited, as it can escalate tension and spread panic.”

Additionally, the ministry prohibits the distribution of any material that it deems to be “inciting, hateful, or violent.”

Ahead of the election on January 15, where President Yoweri Museveni will try to prolong his 40-year rule against Bobi Wine, a 43-year-old pop sensation who is also a politician, authorities have detained hundreds of opposition sympathisers.

READ ALSO:

Before the most recent election in 2021, security forces cracked down on Wine supporters who claimed Museveni had stolen the election, a claim he denied. This resulted in the deaths of over fifty people.

Museveni is Africa’s third-longest dictator, having taken office in 1986 following a five-year uprising.

His government’s security forces have long been accused by critics and human rights organisations of torturing and terrorising opponents in order to hold onto power; he has refuted these claims.

Rights group — Amnesty International, said on Monday that Ugandan security forces had launched “a brutal campaign of repression against Wine’s supporters in the run-up to the election, subjecting them to arbitrary arrests, beatings and torture.”

Spokespersons for the government and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the statement.

In the meantime, Kizza Besigye, another prominent opposition politician, is still incarcerated almost a year after being arrested on treason accusations, which he also refuted.