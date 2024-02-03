Poll: We’ll Deal with Subversive Elements, DSS Vows

The Department of State Services (DSS) has assured Nigerians of its readiness to guarantee violence-free re-run and bye-elections holding across 26 states of the federation today. While tasking political gladiators, their supporters and electorate on the need to play by the rules as well as support measures put in place by authorities before, during and after the exercise, it also warned that subversive elements, no matter how highly-placed, will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the intelligence agency said it will continue to implement proactive measures, with a view to achieving the desired stability in the country. The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to call on the electorate and participating political parties in the 3rd February, 2024 re-run and bye-elections to be of good conduct during and after the exercises in the affected states.

“In this regard, the Service tasks the contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order. Also, politicians and their supporters must strive to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act and procedure. “Beyond the elections, the DSS enjoins citizens to be patriotic and loyal to the Nigerian nation. Public commentators, social critics and key players in the public space should consider the peace of the country over and above their personal or group interests.”

The statement further added that “Similarly, the media, civil society and community based organisations are encouraged to shun divisive tendencies and fake narratives likely to undermine national order. “It is unarguable that it is only if there is a livable country that individuals, groups or corporate bodies can pursue and realise their legitimate businesses and ambitions”.

It (the statement) added that: “The service, therefore, advises those engaging in subversive endeavours or desirous of doing so to desist from such; consequently, it will not hesitate to bring defaulters, no matter how highly placed, to face the full weight of the law. The DSS however promised to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), other sister security and law enforcement agencies as well as other stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free election.