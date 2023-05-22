New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Poll: S’Court to decide Tinubu’s eligibility to contest May 26

Judges gavel and law books stacked behind

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed May 26 to deliver its judgement on an appeal that is challenging the eligibility of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the presidential election that was held on February 25.
The appeal, marked: SC/CV/501/2023 was brought before the court by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The suit is seeking to disqualify Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.
Aside from asking the court to nullify Tinubu and Shettima’s candidacy, the appellant equally applied for an order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expunge their names from the list of nominated or sponsored candidates that were eligible to contest the presidential poll.
The apex court fixed the date for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.
While the PDP, through its counsel Joe Agi (SAN), urged the court to uphold its case by setting aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the matter, counsel for Tinubu and the APC, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) sought the dismissal of the suit on the premise that it was bereft of any merit.
On its part, INEC, through its counsel, Adebiyi Adetosoye, said it was in support of Tinubu and APC’s demand for the appeal to be dismissed with substantial cost.

 

