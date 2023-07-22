Poll: Returning Officers Worked Under Extremely Challenging Circumstances –Mahmood

In a bid to assess its performance in the last general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, met with 37 State Colla tion Officers for the Presidential Election (SCOPEs), to review the collation and management of the presidential election result.

Many of the collation officers, who are vice chancellors and lecturers of federal universities, also doubled as returning officers for the 28 governorship elections. Equally invited for the meeting, were senatorial district collation officers from the six geo-political zones of the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed the meeting, noted that Nigerians have raised concerns about re- sult management at various levels. Although Prof. Yakubu stated that some of the is- sues are subject of litigation, he nevertheless, urged the SCOPEs to share their experiences on the way forward.

“The commission is aware that as collation and returning officers, you worked under extremely challenging circumstances by tediously and manually completing designated forms as provided by law, and either moved them to the next level of collation or concluded the processes as returning officers. ”

Many of you also have the cognate experience of result management, having served in similar capacities in at least three electoral cycles. “The commission appreciates your commitment, dedication to duty and sacrifice to the cause of our democracy,” he said.

The INEC Chairman expressed the commission’s expectation that the returning officers would share their experiences on areas of logistics movement to and from their places of assignment; the integrity of the collation and declaration procedure, including the application of the law, regulations and guidelines for result management; their personal security; as well as conduct of party agents and election observers during collation. Also to be discussed, according to Prof. Yakubu, are the roles of technology in result management, and the conduct of security personnel.