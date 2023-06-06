Poll: Court fines Keyamo N10m for filing frivolous suit against Atiku

A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, awarded a N10 million cost against Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), the immediate-past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, for filing a frivolous suit against Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 25, presidential election.

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling, awarded a N5 million cost each in favour of Abubakar and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), making N10 million fines against Keyamo.

Justice Omotosho, who described the suit as “frivolous, vexatious and abuse of court processes,” directed that the fine should be paid “at 10 per cent per annum until the cost is finally liquidated.”

The order followed an oral application by counsel for Atiku, Benson Igbanoi, and that of the ICPC, Oluwakemi Odogun, asking for cost after the matter was dismissed.

Mr Keyamo, who was also the spokesperson of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023 on January, 20.

In the application, he had sought an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ICPC and the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, to probe and prosecute Abubakar.

He alleged that Abubakar was in violation of Section 18(2) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Section 96(1) of the Penal Code, hence, unqualified to contest in February 25 poll.

But Atiku (1st defendant), through his lawyer, filed a notice of preliminary objection, seeking for an order dismissing the suit for being incompetent, lack of locus standi, want of jurisdiction and for non-disclosure of reasonable cause against him.

The EFCC, ICPC and the CCB, in their separate preliminary objections, also challenged the competency of the suit and jurisdiction of the court.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Omotosho held that investigating authorities has the discretionary powers to investigate any case and to know if such case would warrant any prosecution or not, citing previous cases to back his decision.