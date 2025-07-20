Politics Without Bitterness: My Remote Encounter With Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK)

I would like to share a personal experience of my encounter with Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and to highlight certain qualities exhibited by OUK which is uncommon among our political class.

My first encounter with OUK was in 2008. I was on a three-year work assignment to Nigeria then, and my friend, Late Okechukwu Udeogu invited myself and family to Igbere for the Christmas holiday.

We, myself and three young children, who were visiting Nigeria for the first time, were accommodated within the expansive white mansion of OUK and it was three days of party, wining and drinking for the entire community of Igbere and environs.

OUK was the Chief host. The people danced, rejoiced and celebrated while OUK sat down enjoying the moment. I did not have a one-on-one encounter with OUK but observed him from a close distance. He did not know me. Super Eagles player, Ikechukwu Uche was also in full attendance surrounded by armed police men.

While approaching Igbere from Port Harcourt with police escorts, I could not but notice the beautiful roads and infrastructural development surrounding Igbere. It was simply beautiful and outstanding.

With the party over, I returned to Port Harcourt and eventually departed Nigeria in 2011 for Gatwick, UK for another posting. Everything became quiet except that we lost Okechukwu Udeogu. May his soul rest in peace.

The next event was in September 2024. I had written an article criticizing the government and the name, Senator Orji Kalu was mentioned. Two days later, I received a call from Washington and OUK was on the other end of the line. He introduced himself and tried to present the other side of the coin. He did not yell, bark or try to intimidate me like others would do. He was polite, humble and very respectful. I was pleasantly surprised at his rare show of humility and simplicity.

As we engaged in a debate, I could feel his smile on the phone. He was very calm and full of confidence. I thanked him for taking the time to listen and respond to an ordinary Nigerian. Following this encounter, I became deeply curious to find out more about the man, OUK, the snake that bite the tortoise.

Over the months, we engaged in discussions on national matters as well as international subjects. In our engagements, I observed his deep knowledge of global economic, political economy, nation building and international diplomacy.

He would repeatedly tell me that “Look, Dr Olufemi, Nigeria is one family and we must continue to co-exist as a family”. I responded, saying “We need nation building leaders to make Nigeria one family”.

On the political side, OUK is a strong supporter of the Tinubu administration as well as the leading Ndigbo voice in APC. I was surprised that as a strong critic of the Tinubu administration and a supporter of the anti-Tinubu coalition which I am, OUK never discriminated or distanced himself from critics or opposition voices. He would take time to listen and offer his own views.

Listening is a strong leadership quality in addition to humility. In our discussions, I acknowledged OUK’s right to support any presidential candidate but I told him that he was taking a big risk by supporting Tinubu for 2027. I also understand that OUK is a man that is willing to stand alone, even if it means standing on one leg. Leaders are known to have a large appetite for risk taking.

OUK is a man that stands with his people. I have seen him dance at cultural events and community gatherings. But in my research on OUK, I came across an old video where OUK criticized the lawlessness in the South East and called for peace. He told Ndigbo to shun violence.

The video was not well received by many Igbos but OUK exhibited uncommon ways to speak truth at a very difficult moment, even if it means standing alone on one leg.

While many Ndigbo political leaders engaged in political correctness, OUK acted differently by speaking the truth. He condemned lawlessness and called for peace. That is the signature of a nation builder.

That video enlarged my respect for OUK. Finally, I want to say to all Nigerians that we must walk in the footsteps of OUK by engaging in politics without bitterness. President Tinubu should also learn the art of politics without bitterness from OUK.

One person that I have encountered who also is a master of politics without bitterness is Pastor John Dara, another strong disciple of President Tinubu.

As OUK said, “Nigeria is one big family” and I think politics is too small to tear us apart. To my Ndigbo brothers worldwide, I want to counsel you that Ndigbo must build on what they have, not tear it down.

We all cannot sleep and face the same direction. We cannot put our eggs in one basket all the time. Ndigbo must learn from the years of support for PDP and the final outcome.

I am not a member of APC or supporter of President Tinubu but for Ndigbo, OUK support for the government of the day must be seen as strategic to Ndigbo collective interest. I will be disappointed if OUK is supporting Tinubu for personal interests and I am convinced that OUK is representing Ndigbo interests in the Government of the day. That is Strategic politics. It is not betrayal of collective interests as long as it is not a personal agenda.

One thing I observed about OUK is his passion to “Help People Rise”. As a political economist, he invested massively in Nigeria and provided job opportunities for the people. If Ndigbo is not grateful for all OUK has done to help Ndigbos stand on their feet, then i have to say that ingratitude is worse than witchcraft.

In the coming years ahead, I will pay close attention to the man popularly known as OUK. We must remember to embrace “Politics with bitterness”. As OUK said “Nigeria is one family” It shall be well with all Ndigbos. It shall be well with Nigeria.