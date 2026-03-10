Politics Over, Work Has Started – Ojodu LCDA Chairman To New Supervisors, SAs

The Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Segun David Odunmbaku, on Tuesday swore in the newly appointed 21 council supervisors and special advisers, charging them to work for the progress of the council, the community, and the party.

At the brief swearing-in ceremony inside the chairman’s office, Odunmbaku told the new appointees that the council and his administration need their cooperation and commitment.

He reminded them that the time for politics has ended, noting that now is the time for work. He also urged them to be loyal to the party and his administration and to work for the progress of the council.

“To the new supervisors, the community needs you. This is time to work, not to play politics. You must show that you can add value to the community and administration because people are taking records of what we are doing,” he said.

He added: “Nobody is bigger than our party because the party is supreme, and there’s a lot for us to achieve. Politics has ended, work has started. This is a moment to cherish for you. Ojodu LCDA is home. I always look out for everybody, so there’s nothing to fear. The party is supreme.”

The Vice Chairman of Ojodu LCDA, Funmilayo Layeni, commended the chairman for his “large and good heart.” She also charged the appointees on loyalty to the administration and the party.

“We are 100% behind and beside you. I commend you for allowing peace to reign. As new appointees, you are coming to this local government not to divide us but to unite us,” she said.

Assistant Treasurer of Lagos State APC, Oludele Sonola, also urged them to show the spirit of unity and cooperate with the chairman. He noted that Odunmbaku has been rated the third most performing chairman out of the 57 council chairmen in Lagos State.

Speaking on behalf of the other new appointees, Femi Fadeyi thanked Odunmbaku for his fatherly role in Ojodu.

“You have considered a few of us among all the people in Ojodu to be part of your administration, which means you saw something in us. We are ready to move Ojodu forward,” he promised.