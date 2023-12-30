Politics Over, I’ll Team Up With Eno to Move A’Ibom Forward, Says Coffie

The Governorship candidate of the opposition Accord Party (AP) in Akwa Ibom State in the recently concluded general election, Mr. Emem Coffie in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, reflected on the just concluded legal tussle over election that he waged in the aftermath of the poll. He also talked about his next political moves. Excerpts:

What are your next political steps now that the Supreme Court verdict didn’t favour you? Are you planning to work with the governor and the state government in moving the state forward?

We went the whole length up to the Supreme Court to challenge the emergence of the current government not because we are antagonistic but because we needed the complete lessons of electioneering to run through. While not delving into details of what transpired, I want to use this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency, Pastor Umoh Eno for the victory at the Supreme Court and I also salute his very competent legal team for a job well done. I am a progressive politician and also a venture capitalist businessman.

So, for me politics is a call to service; to help my people and to also contribute my quota to the emancipation of our people from the quagmire of poverty and bad governance. Going forward and in answering your question, I will support the administration of Governor Umoh Eno and the state in every way I can. In private practice, I am an ambassador of Akwa Ibom State. I have been doing my best to assist our people as much as I can. I have initiated the process of bringing in foreign investors to come and invest in Akwa Ibom to provide the needed employment opportunities for our teaming youths.

In line with this principle, I don’t believe in unnecessary criticism of the government. A situation where people just keep finding unnecessary faults simply because their party is not in government is uncalled for. The governor has started well, pensioners are being attended to, local government chair persons are being admonished to remain in their council areas. Those are very positive developments because closeness to the people you govern will make you feel the pulse and know the challenges of the people. I encourage the government to create a necessary enabling environment for investors to thrive.

Government must also train the youths in requisite skills and empower them with opportunities, otherwise, the whole populace will still be looking up to public officers to provide them with bread and butter. May I call on all opposition parties in the state to join forces and support the government to succeed because by doing so the record of their contributions will be the basis of assessment by members of the voting public. I and my team are ready to work with the administration for a better Akwa Ibom. This is not politics. Our people must come first.

What are the plans of the Accord Party going forward, especially as they relate to the leadership crisis that led to the recent removal of the state chairman and subsequent appointment of a caretaker committee to manage its affairs?

My plans are anchored on having an Akwa Ibom we can all be proud of. We can’t compete economically with Lagos, Rivers and Ogun states in terms of per capital growth, GDP and other economic indices. Our state may be richer than some of these states but our people are poorer. Even Osun state has more individual billionaires than Akwa Ibom and Cross River combined. For us to play the kind of politics they play is suicidal and very unpatriotic to our people. A situation where a party chairman of an opposition party will at all times sell his party for a morsel of bread and leave the entire members helpless and frustrated is horrific and totally unacceptable.

A party working in tandem with another party should be in firm agreement, not putting the electorate and members at risk. If there must be alignment, it must be on a win-win basis. The electorate and party members must be in the know of the benefit in the long run. The Judas approach of betrayal will never be accepted in the Accord Party going for- ward. I received several reports by politicians at the local level of party leaders who they say have over the years been trading with the party. While I will not delve into all that, the caretaker committee that took over from the former one must be open and transparent in its dealings.

The caretaker committee will be in charge until the National and State congresses are held in 2024. Then a new leadership will emerge at all levels. Accord Party is ready to produce LGA chairmen who will work with the present government assiduously to better the LGA system and take unnecessary pressure off the governor through purposeful leadership. I want to say here that before the elections, I actually told people that only me and the Governor who has excelled in private business can stir the state to greatness through private sector experience. So, I believe he will perform. I will continue to advise that he should listen to the people he is governing, not just the cabal around him.

Do you think opposition parties in Akwa Ibom State are doing enough to put the state government on its toes to work or function better and to also be accountable to the citizens?

The essence of having opposition parties is to be the watchdogs to the party in government and from a distance being not too involved so it won’t compromise. Opposition party is actually a government though not in power and therefore must draw up programmes, policies and create opportunities to test run leadership as if it were in government, depending more on inputs from the electorates and negotiating in readiness for when their votes will become majority enough to make them a government. When opposition parties refuse to prepare before a possible takeover in the future it will also fail in delivery of service.

Also, when those in government get frustrated by the bureaucracy, cabal / godfather interference and other forms of pressure, they become weary over time and they begin to slow down on achievements and services to the people which is where the opposition parties if properly organised, kicks in with reminders and criticism that keeps the government in check to achieving set goals. This is necessary in the interest of the electorate, accountability and good governance, opposition parties must organise and not be compromised to the point of silence. Every candidate that contested as well as other party men and women have a lot to offer the state.

What legacy do you want the governor to leave behind?

In 2015, we celebrated Governor Udom Emmanuel as governor and af- ter eight years like yesterday, he is gone. What are citizens saying about his tenure? I leave the answer to you all. Akwa Ibom and in fact our forebears were never beggars. Today, that story seems different. Those who beg today and receive will sing the giver to high heavens, but when tomorrow the alms didn’t come through the man is labeled evil, wicked and terrible!! This attitude must stop. Let’s go out and work because our dignity is our strength.