Politics Of Mergers And Coalitions

Share

Mergers, coalitions, and political understanding are integral to our political history. They also play a significant role in the history and development of the political processes of many other countries.

In the past, political parties have merged to create a stronger union, and parties with narrow political and ethnic bases have combined to enhance their national outreach.

Political parties, eager to preserve their identities, form coalitions to pursue political goals and eventually return to their original parties with their ideological stances and leadership.

Some organisations find common ground on various issues but withdraw as soon as they achieve their objectives. Mergers and coalitions in the context of Nigeria and within the parameters of the existing political parties and the dynamics of our political outlook are not easy.

Those who have gone through the two processes know they are not easy and are littered with banana peels. Why do the leaders of some political parties persist in mergers and coalitions? What is wrong with the existing political parties necessitating mergers and coalitions?

Can mergers and coalitions strengthen the existing political parties? Does Nigeria need 19 political parties? These are germane questions as Nigeria gradually gravitates toward another general election.

One of the strengths and drawbacks of the liberalisation of political party formation is that it has contributed to the growth and development of our democracy and political parties.

Individuals who share a common vision, principles, and ideology can come together and form an association that may, depending on the constitution and the law, transform into a political party on fulfilment of constitutional and registration conditions.

This is in contradistinction to jurisdictions with one-party or two-party formations. Here, the individuals are not railroaded, pigeonholed, or coerced into one ideological platform.

They seek out people of like minds, people of the same ideological leaning, and people of the same outlook seek them out, and they bond together, form an association, and transmute to a political party.

The choice is that of the individual, and the individual has associations and parties to choose from. The assumption is that the individual may gravitate to an association or party approximating those beliefs and ideological leanings.

Mergers, on the other hand, involve existing political parties recognised by the electoral management body. The parties, possibly having assessed their strength, concluded that they must merge with other political parties to make any appreciable impact in the political process or power game.

Maybe they identified ideological affinity with one or the other party and decided to merge and become one. On the other hand, some parties prefer to retain their political strength or ideological identity or guard their dentity jealously.

They might have assessed the political environment and decided they may not gain political power unless they identify another party or parties to coalesce with for offices and positions.

In this type of arrangement, leaders of the parties negotiate a temporary “marriage” to achieve certain objectives. The achievement of that objective determines the way forward for the parties.

Sometimes, it works for them; at other times, it becomes their albatross. Mergers and coalitions are difficult ventures. You are dealing with political parties that have gone through the crucible of registration and have “structures” in place.

Some parties hibernated for so long before gaining registration with the electoral management body. Some parties are “owned” by those who formed them, and they don’t brood interference from those who joined later. They are political parties

The idea of “vote Party A for President and Party B for Senate and Party C for House of Representatives” can backfire, and one party becomes the ultimate beneficiary

as defined by the constitution and the law, but in reality, they are private ventures or private enterprises. Constitutionally, Nigerians are guaranteed the freedom of association. It is their fundamental right and constitutionally protected.

The caveat is that the freedom of association must not derogate from the powers conferred by the Constitution on the Independent National Electoral Commission concerning political parties to which that Commission does not accord recognition.

After registration, parties exist as autonomous entities. They are guided and regulated by constitutional and legal dictates and the rules and regulations of the electoral management body.

Parties have the right to sponsor candidates in elections or refuse to sponsor candidates, bearing in mind the consequences of deregistration. The law recognises that one or more political parties may merge and assume one identity.

Technically, the law encourages this merger as it reduces the number of political parties supervised by the electoral management body, the number of candidates sponsored by political parties, the number of polling and collation agents, the size of ballot papers, and other sundry expenses associated with political parties.

However, the merger process is tricky and cumbersome. Section 81 of the Electoral Act 2022 sets out the processes and procedures for the merger.

It provides that any two or more registered political parties may merge with approval by the Commission following a formal request presented to the Commission by the political parties for that purpose.

Political parties intending to merge shall each give the Commission nine months’ notice of their intention to do so before a general election.

The written request for a merger shall be sent to the Chairman of the Commission and signed jointly by the National Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer for the time being of the different political parties proposing the merger.

The request shall be accompanied by a special resolution passed by the national convention of each of the political parties proposing to merge, approving the merger; the proposed full name and acronym, constitution, manifesto, symbol, or logo of the party together with the addresses of the national office of the party resulting from the merger; and evidence of payment of administrative fee as may be fixed by the Commission.

On receipt of the request for a merger of political parties, the Commission shall consider the request, and if the parties have fulfilled the requirements of the constitution and the act, approve the proposed merger and communicate its decision to the parties concerned before the expiration of 60 days from the date of receipt of the formal request.

There is a possibility that the Commission may approve the request for the proposed merger if the parties meet the constitutional, legal, and administrative stipulations.

In that case, it shall withdraw and cancel the certificates of registration of all the political parties opting for the merger and substitute a single certificate of registration in the party’s name resulting from the merger.

Some political parties do not know where their certificates are and who has custody of the certificates. Some people joined and seized the parties without seizing the certificates.

Some who formed parties for pecuniary reasons or transactional purposes treat registration certificates like trophies, waiting for “disgruntled” persons from other parties to approach for a platform to run for election.

Moreover, political “big men” in some parties with varied and variegated political ambitions may not easily throw away the toga of being a presidential or governorship candidate even if they can generate a few hundred votes in a registered voter population of over 90 million.

So, political parties can satisfy the constitutional and legal requirements, and there will not be a certificate to surrender. Coalitions are slightly tricky. A party can coalesce and confuse the voters.

The idea of “vote Party A for President and Party B for Senate and Party C for House of Representatives” can backfire, and one party becomes the ultimate beneficiary.

Conversely, political parties can pull resources and expertise and maximise their electoral advantage. They can also have a national strategy that gives them numerical and ideological strength.

This preelection coalition can metamorphose into a coalition government if they are successful. Nigeria needs national political parties with the requisite spread, propelled by a common ideology and primed for political power. Emergency mergers and coalitions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

