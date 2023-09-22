Politics of Hunger and Poverty in Nigeria

A study of Nigerian weather, diverse topography, vast arable land, subsoil, territorial waters, flora and fauna et cetera show that the nation is naturally equipped to be great! The complementing enthralling human population makes Nigeria a coveted market which has all that is required to rule the world.

However, it is heart-breaking that in the midst of these prized natural and human endowments Nigeria and her people remain poor and undeveloped. The problem of Nigeria as a country has been and still remains poor leadership. The foundation of Nigeria’s perennial leadership challenge was laid during the country’s negotiated political independence in 1960.

Then, the colonialists who were unwilling to free the country did not permit Nigerians to choose their leaders. The colonialists foisted their agents and lackeys on the country to the chagrin of patriotic, visionary and more qualified leaders.

Through this act, the British colonialists handed Nigeria’s political power or leadership over to people they would not even hire to run errands for them in their own clime. For instance, in the uncanny judgement of the British colonial masters, a primary school teacher was fitter for the tasking role of leadership in Nigeria than all the holders of terminal research degrees of Ivy League universities who were politically active even then. Since then, the warped preferential order has been carried on until it gained constitutional imprimatur.

According to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the educational requirement from contestants of the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a “secondary school leaving certificate”.

Nigeria has drifted to the point where it has been led since 2015 by persons who have nothing to prove that they attended secondary schools. Yet, the striking irony is that the secondary school certificate which has become the basic educational qualification in Nigeria is no longer valued in the labour market.

It is trite that even a first class university degree hardly secures one a good job in the country. Curiously, the Nigerian political system has comfortably opened its arms to accommodate rejectees of the labour market in leadership positions. Thus, Nigeria’s leadership positions have become their comfort zone.

For ages, this cult of crude men have wreaked havoc on the Nigerian system and having run it down, went on to weaponise hunger and poverty in order to sustain their unproduc- tive cling to power. The politics of hunger and poverty was introduced in Nigeria by the Alhaji Shehu Shagari administration.

Rather than continue with the then Military Head of State, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo’s agricultural revolution programme tagged: ‘Operation Feed the Nation (OFN)’ as a panacea to food crises, Shagari abandoned it and established the Presidential Taskforce on Rice Importation and Distribution which head, Umaru Dikko, turned it into a conduit pipe for diversion of public funds.

Here, one wonders why the Shagari administration preferred to give cups of imported rice to Nigerians instead of enabling them to cultivate the vast arable land the country possesses.

This queer policy or approach of Shagari to the challenge of food scarcity or insecurity was resurrected again in 2015 when the President Muhammadu Buhari administration introduced the nebulous school feeding programme and the bizarre conditional cash grants which, as usual, were largely glorified drain pipes for public funds.

President Bola Tinubu, who promised during his campaigns to “continue the good works of Buhari”, has totally ended the fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria. Rather than wisely reinvest the gains of the subsidy withdrawal to rebuild the comatose Nigerian economic, education, infrastructural, agricultural, security and other sectors, Tinubu announced quixotic palliative arrangements where N8, 000 monthly feeding allowance will be transferred to 12 million poor in-determinate house holds for six months!

The bedlam which trailed the crude welfare package has forced the Tinubu presidency to rename the programme even though it substantially remains a cash transfer programme which is susceptible to diversion. The questions that people of sane mind are asking President Tinubu are: What are the criteria for determining the 12 million poor households since there is no credible register containing the list of poor Nigerians?

What will happen to the other poor Nigerians not factored into the purported poverty alleviation programme? What will be the lot of the poor after six months which the programme is designed to last? What enduring impact would this programme which budget runs into 13 digits have on the Nigerian economic and other vital sectors?

Why do Nigerian political leaders, including President Tinubu, prefer to give Nigerians pieces of fish instead of enabling the citizens’ fish? President Tinubu’s insistence on cash transfer, which is an accredited corruption channel and can only give the few beneficiaries masturbatory relief and add nothing to the critical sectors in Nigeria, renders his intention for the country suspect!

Squandering borrowed funds on consumption is one frivolity that should be avoided at this critical point in the history of Nigeria. President Tinubu should avoid the politics of hunger and poverty. Accruals from the fuel subsidy withdrawal should be invested in radical subsidisation of local productive activities in agricultural, mining and other relevant sectors to create wealth for all Nigerians.