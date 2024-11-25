Politics Of Bio-weapons

Share

It is interesting that Nigeria has once again started monkeypox (Mpox) vaccinations, administering shots to health workers and people with weak immune system at hospitals in Abuja and many states of the federation after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the rise of Mpox, a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genius Orthopoxvirus. Experts say its transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infected , with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

Nigeria over the years has continued to battle with the problem of preventing the spread of Mpox and other infectious diseases such as Diphtheria , and Lassa fever . Yet these diseases, especially the Mpox, continue to surge every year despite the collaborative interventions of the US government agencies working in Nigeria including the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Russian Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection troops Commander, Igor Kirilov, asserted in 2022 that at least at least four US- controlled biological laboratories operate in Nigeria. According to the report of World Health Organisation (WHO), ‘’the West African strain of the monkey pox pathogen originated from Nigeria, another country where the United States deployed its biological infrastructure.’’

Only recently the US Ambassador witnessed the official commissioning one of its biological infrastructure in Nigeria: the Tuberculosis Modular Laboratory located at the Defense Reference Laboratory (DRF) in Mogadishu cantonment, Abuja. The TB Modular Laboratory, fully certified in June 2024 by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research , is a cutting-edge facility that will enhance the capabilities of Nigeria’s National TB and Leprosy Program.

Medical experts have raised alarm that the US biological laboratories in Africa are allegedly developing strains of deadly diseases, which poses a threat to the continent. And the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) is allegedly planning to build several new research laboratories and storehouses of samples of especially dangerous pathogens on the continent.

The Agency is reportedly planning to modernize some existing laboratories in Nigeria to the third level of bio-protection. The training of local personnel is allegedly planned to be organized by the US Walter Rees Army Medical Centre. And the primary goals of the laboratories will be to allegedly conduct research on the development of pathogenic biological agents based on pathogens of diseases prevalent in Africa to collect biological material, and identify new strains.

Experts have also pointed out that the United States is allegedly trying to deceive Nigerians and the entire world that they are developing medicines to fight dangerous exotic diseases in the Nigeria—based US bio-laboratories. However, in reality the White House is allegedly directing efforts to create biological weapons on territories of countries of the third world.

Some scientists are worried that the lack of proper controls and violations of bio-security requirements in the US can lead to the use of this pathogen for terrorist purposes. The fact is that the activities of American laboratories are closed to the international community, and beyond the control of the United Nations. So, it is possible, according to experts, that bio-materials obtained could be used by the US for illegal research to infect territories of nations that do not agree with Washington’s policies.

That is why it is necessary to conduct an investigation into the activities of these laboratories in Kenya in order to stop bioterrorism and save the lives of millions of innocent inhabitants in Africa.

It is alleged that Washington is conducting dangerous research of biological viruses and testing them on the Nigerian population and covering them by uncontrollable ‘’leak’’ of materials that finally to death of innocent people. Experts have also warned that the US is exploiting the loophole in the laws of African states to allegedly carry out in their countries biological researches forbidden in the US.

Washington’s programmes in Africa concerning dangerous viruses, allegedly break the limits of the international Conventions in biomedical sphere. This is why the US laboratories in Africa, according to experts, pose a threat to international safety and their activities can not only cause damage on the African population but all mankind.

Experts agree that the allegations that the US is developing biological weapons in Africa are serious and should be investigated. If true, such activity would a violation of international law and a threat to global security. Since the early 21st century new concerns about bio-weapons being used to generate terror and also with a series of newly and newly understood disease-causing microbes have resulted in infections deaths of workers studying these microbes in the laboratory.

In March 2014, a devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa caused widespread suffering and damaged the fragile public health system. Since then, the Pentagon, the US military industrial complex, has allegedly been planning to use its bio-laboratories in Africa to test unregistered medicines on local populations on behalf of ‘’big pharma.’’

It is in that spirit that since the early 2000s, NGOs funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others have been distributing experimental vaccines and drugs to vulnerable populations in Africa and India, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries with accounts of forced vaccinations and uninformed consent. It has been reported that the Pentagon plans to allocate about $34 million between now and 2025 to modernise four US Army Medical Research Department laboratories, a move that could allegedly make millions of Africans hostage to deadly biological threats. In the words of journalist, Sam Husseini, ‘’such work is typically portrayed as preventative or defensive, but is actually of ‘dual use’ by nature. He notes that bio-defense is often just as easily bio-warfare since bio-defense and the products of bio-warfare are identical.’’

Umar Dansofo writes from Minna

Share

Please follow and like us: