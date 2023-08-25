Politics Not War, Uzodimma Tells Imo Politicians

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that politics is not war and charged his politi- cal opponents to stop the violence and killings in the state in the name of politics. The governor, who gave the charge at the All Saints (Anglican) Cathedral Diocese, Egbu, Owerri, while addressing the congregation at the end of a Church Service, reminded his political opponents that power comes from God and that as a believer in God, he is bound by conscience to do the right thing as a governor.

He also advised the politicians to stop attending church services on Sundays and resort to financing violence and shedding of blood of innocent Imo people the next day. The governor, who promised not to disappoint the reasonable expectations of Imo people, commended the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okoroafor for the choice of his homily, which he said he benefited from.

Uzodimma pleaded with Imo people in general to “have a rethink on what is happening in the state, characterised by violence, killings and destructions and orchestrated by the illegal release of over 1,840 prison inmates at the Owerri Correctional Centre by unknown gunmen.” He said despite the huge amount of money spent in stemming the level of insecurity in the state, people have continued to be afraid because of the experience of the past.

“I don’t blame the people because they live with the fear of the past phenomenon,” he said. The governor, however, ap- pealed to the people not to stay at home any longer on Mondays, reassuring them that the state government had done a lot on security. His words: “Please come out on Mondays, open your shops, you have a government that will protect you. Let us take back our state. We have no other state we can call our own.”

He added that as governor, he is only holding the common patrimony of Imo State in trust, insisting that “the earlier we understand ourselves and come together, the better.” On the request of the bishop for the reconstruction of the road from Toronto Road Safety Junction to Naze, the governor promised to make it a priority project based on available resources, stressing that he will not give contract he is not be able to pay for immediately.

In the interim, the governor promised to do the landscaping of the Cathedral premises and that of the Bishop’s Court to make entry and exit easy. He also made a donation of N5 million on behalf of his wife, to the women ministry of the cathedral. On the hardship being faced by the people as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, Uzodimma assured that soon, people will be happy as plans are afloat to ensure that fuel price nosedives with the commencement of local refining.

He requested all to be patient with government at all levels. In his homily, Bishop Okoroafor appreciated the governor for his good works in the state and encouraged him not to relent despite the challenges and distractions. He noted that Governor Uzodimma’s works in the state are there for everyone to see and encouraged him to remain focused, while praying to God to give those in positions of responsibility the grace they require in whatever assignment they find themselves.