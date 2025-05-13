Politics Not War, But Contest Of Ideas – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his belief in democratic principles, emphasizing that politics should not be seen as war but rather as a contest of ideas.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of “Being True to Myself”, an autobiography by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, Tinubu—represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris—described Lamido as a “bold, consistent, and principled politician” who has been a key figure in Nigeria’s political evolution.

“Though a staunch opposition figure and often critical of my administration, Lamido remains one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s democratic journey,” Tinubu said.

“This is not merely the unveiling of a book, but a celebration of a life defined by courage, consistency, and commitment to democratic ideals.”

He noted that the book is a valuable contribution to Nigeria’s political literature and a reflection of Lamido’s bluntness, experience, and patriotism.

With Nigeria set to mark 26 years of unbroken democracy in two years, Tinubu also used the occasion to highlight his administration’s achievements.

He stated that despite a challenging start, driven by necessary economic reforms, the country is now entering a phase of macroeconomic stability and positive outcomes.

The president said his administration’s proposed tax reforms aim to boost revenue generation without overburdening citizens, and reiterated his openness to constructive criticism.

“I welcome constructive engagement in the spirit of democracy and free speech, but I will not be distracted from doing what is right for Nigeria,” Tinubu added.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who wrote the foreword to the book, praised Lamido’s steadfastness in nation-building.

He recalled Lamido’s role as Foreign Affairs Minister in securing Nigeria’s debt relief from the World Bank and Paris Club.

Obasanjo urged the former governor to remain active in national development, noting, “The Nigeria you and I are working for has not yet reached its destination. Our job as elders is not finished; we cannot rest until it is.”

In his remarks, Lamido appealed to President Tinubu to close the chapter on the June 12 saga by compensating the family of the presumed winner, the late Chief Moshood Abiola, with the ₦45 million owed—citing General Ibrahim Babangida’s admission that Abiola won the election.

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who chaired the event, was represented by former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega.

The book was reviewed by former PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, while the event attracted high-profile attendees including former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Arc. Namadi Sambo, among other political heavyweights.

