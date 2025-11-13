Politics Must Improve Lives To Be Profitable – Nkire

The former National Chairman of the defunct Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), Chief Sam Nkire, has said that any government, be it at the Federal, State or Local Government level, not able to improve the lives of its people is not worthy to exist.

Speaking with a selected group of journalists in Abuja, Chief Nkire said the prevailing economic situation in Nigeria has made it more imperative for citizens to hold their leaders, including the President, Governor, and Local Government Chairman, accountable for their actions, decisions, programmes and projects.

On the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the elder statesman appealed to politicians in the state, winners and losers, to forge unity and work together to hold their leaders in government accountable, right from the executive branch, the legislature, to the judiciary.

Chief Nkire also made a special appeal to the losing contestants in the Anambra election to “accept the olive branch if Governor Soludo waves one at them, especially as it has become a new normal not to have a democratically or transparently conducted election in many places, nowadays.”

“Although the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA appears to have come to stay in Anambra State,” Nkire added, “what should be of utmost importance now is to unite Anambra people, including aggrieved ruling APGA members, for the task of improving the lives of the ordinary Anambra people.”

Chief Nkire recalled how, many years ago, the PPA to which he was National Chairman, unsuccessfully sought to merge with APGA to which Senator Victor Umeh was National Chairman; in order to have a larger, stronger party with a national outlook capable of winning more States.

Senator Uche Ekwumife, who was once the PPA gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, was the go-between during the failed merger talks.