Politics Is Over, Use Your Experience To Support Tinubu, Gov Sule Tells Obi 

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has called on the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the task of tackling the development challenges confronting the country.

He made the call when he received in the audience, Obi who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia, on Monday

Sule who doubles as the Chairman of North Central Governor’s Forum told Obi that there is time for Politics and time for governance and urged him to use his wealth of experience and expertise to rally around the Tinubu-led All Progressive Congress (APC) administration to succeed.

He, however, lauded Obi for his efforts in complementing the effort of the government in cushioning the effect of the economic hardship on the people as it was being done by President Tinubu and all state governors in the country.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sule, Ibrahim Addra and made available to newsmen in Lafia, yesterday quoted the governor as saying “I want to also call on you Sir to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The country’s challenges cannot be resolved by one person only. We all have roles to play”

Responding, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party LP in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi praised Governor Sule for many new roads constructed in the state.

He said “When I was coming today I saw some new roads and constructions, so congratulations. Politics is not always about thinking negatively, but we should acknowledge things that are positive”

Mr Obi said, he was in the state to offer his contributions, especially in supporting the people during the fasting period, particularly in the sinking of boreholes in some parts of Nasarawa State, saying, his visit was part of a nationwide tour of the country.