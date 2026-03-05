Politics Is Not A Career – Olumide Oworu

Nollywood actor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olumide Oworu has opined that one of the reasons for the wave of corruption among Nigerian politicians is that they see politics as a career rather than as an avenue for service.

Speaking in a recent episode of “The Clarity Zone podcast”, the movie star turned politician argued that ideally, politics is supposed to be about creating systems that serve the needs of the people.

According to him, a lot of Nigerian politicians chase after self-aggrandisement because they don’t have any other means of livelihood aside from politics.

READ ALSO

He said, “Politics is two things, systems and service. I think the type of politics and the idea of who a politician is, is why a lot of young people shy from away from it. Because they think it is dirty and for the unexposed.

“But on the contrary, it is for the people that are learned and well-travelled; the people that have a means.

“Politics is not supposed to be a career. But it is for a lot of people in Nigeria and that is the issue.

“We have career politicians and that is the problem. Because you are going to do whatever it takes to get into office, because you have no plan B.

“The entirety of your existence is hinged on getting in to this office. The life that you envisioned for yourself and family is tied to whether you get into office or not.

“Which is also why you need a godfather because you are willing to do whatever it takes to get into the office. You are bringing almost not value to the table.

“I don’t think that godfatherism should be in politics but sadly, a lot of politicians have godfathers because of the style of politics we practice.

“We need to change that. What should matter should be capacity.”