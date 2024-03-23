Politics Has Divided Nigeria In Unprecedented Way – Ikeotuonye

In the face of Nigeria’s political and socio-economic challenges, there’s a glimmer of hope as a group of young, patriotic, and dedicated professionals stand firm in their belief that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the nation’s journey to recovery has commenced. Mr John CDO Ikeotuonye, Chairman of Young Professionals For Tinubu (YP4T), addressed selected journalists, discussing the current challenges and outlining potential pathways to navigate the country out of its present difficulties, including the plummeting value of the naira, attributed to sabotage and a decline in production. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI was present to capture the dialogue. Excerpts:

Nigeria is currently facing several issues, particularly, as it concerns the country’s economy, what’s your view and how did we get to this level? Let us start by stating that economic downturn is not peculiar to Nigeria, it is a global trend. Also, Nigerians must come to terms with the fact that to build up there must first be a breaking down. We must also remember that though President Bola Tinubu has remained stoic in accepting responsibility for the state of the nation, as the leader he did not put things in this state. It is the failure of past governments that got us here and it will not be solved overnight.

However Mr. President has the capacity to do it, but he needs the support of Nigerians. Nigeria is like a train with failed brakes. While the brakes are being fixed, the train keeps moving and covering more ground. To the passengers, it feels like nothing is being done as long as they see the train moving. It doesn’t mean that work of repairs is not on-going, serious work is going on, but we can’t see the effect yet but very soon, it will be seen. Nigerians just need a little patience.

The value of naira was depreciating against the dollar and other foreign currencies, what do you think the federal government can do to save the naira? The problem of foreign currencies is multi-faceted, and the major one is sheer sabotage. Are you not surprised that though the economy is so bad, banks that hardly lend money are having humongous turnovers and flying private jets? A lot of foreign organisations are also putting false value on Naira versus foreign currencies, therefore causing a stampede for the forex. But a major cause is the fact that we are not producing. Farming, which would has been a major contributor in the export sector, has suffered due to many years of insecurity, and that would have brought some balance. But the government is addressing these problems head on. The Bureau De Change (BDCs) are being more properly regulated now. The President was in Niger State the other day to inaugurate a major move in farming, promising support for other states that will follow suit. We have to remember that it is not only the federal government that we should hold responsible. All the efforts are reflected in the gradual improvement in the value of the Naira. But like I have always said, one step at a time, we need patience.

Nigerians have been groaning under poor economic conditions and high costs of foods, yet, we continue to read about food items being smuggled to foreign countries, is this normal? Remember that there is politics, and there are oppositions. So, you must take what you read with a pinch of salt. Smuggling of food across borders did not start today, hence it cannot suddenly become the cause of our problem. The problem is that production fell due to insecurity which the government is tackling. This is not to say that this government is not tackling smuggling. But let us not allow ‘opposition’, who by the way, brought us to this bus stop, push a narrative that sounds like it is the fault of this government. No, this government is not playing the blame game, but the opposition should not be allowed to take advantage of the pains of the people to paint the government in bad light.

How can the private sector help in reviving this dwindling economy, and what should the government do to encourage the sector? The private sector is key and this government understands that, which was why they came up with private sector friendly policies. Most of the people appointed by the government are private sector professionals not politicians against what we are used to. The plan to move some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Fed- eral Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos is part of the plan to develop the private sector. As we speak, the private sector is being encouraged to generate power as seen in the Geometric Power project in Abia State. The role of the government is to generate policies. Remember that President Tinubu is a product of the private sector.

What do you think are the major problems facing this country? Playing politics with everything. The country has never been more divided than now all because of politics. Also, lack of trust among the citizenry and lack of trust in the government is another problem facing us. Then there is the issue of corruption. Unfortunately, whenever we mention corruption people look at politicians alone. But the level of corruption in the civil service is mind blowing.

In fact I can tell you that civil servants are the ones corrupting politicians. Look at what happened in the Ministry of Health under former president Olusegun Obasanjo. Look at what civil servants are doing in one or two ministries to frustrate this administration, but thank God we now is in line with our ideology. In him we have identified a man who has impacted his community, his constituency, his region; and now the nation.

By his track record we were able to recognise in him the skill of discovering talents and encouraging them. Tell me, have we ever had more participants from the private sector in government, than now? Have we ever seen more youths in government before now; and he’s just starting. I can tell you have a president whose response is timely and on point. My hope is that Mr President will conclusively implement the Oronsaye Report on the reduction of the size of government. Of course, we can’t talk about problems facing Nigeria without mentioning insecurity. But Nigerians must recognise how bad things got and be patient for the fruits of the policies of this government to manifest.

What’s the vision behind Young Professionals For Tinubu (YP4T)? YP4T is a group of young professionals from different walks of life. Our ideology transcends politics of class or creed, believing that we’re all one and we must work together to make impact in our society for a better Nigeria. We’re ordinary people, striving to achieve the extraordinary through social responsibility and governance.

Our support for President Tinubu for free that this government is the one that will put Nigeria in the right direction. This government has begun our journey to recovery. The ‘not too young to run’ mantra will surely see the light of the day under this administration. We at YP4T recognised that early enough, which was why we supported him. Most importantly, he is the man with the capacity needed to drag Nigeria out of the doldrums.

Many believe that the incessant attacks on farmers and communities are reasons for food scarcity in the country, what should the government do to curb this menace? It is not just about believing, it is the reality. Benue State, our food basket, is not having it easy, same goes for other places in the North. Who is going to the farm again? If the source of food is shut down, what do you expect? But we thank Mr President that the bandits are being tackled head on, but the citizens must also help. The states also have to sit up and they should not leave everything to the government. Until production in our farms resume full scale, things will continue to get worse, but this government is equal to the task.

President Tinubu seems resolute in reviving the socio-economic life of the country, how optimistic are you that he can bring smiles back again on faces of Nigerians? President Tinubu says all the time that, “I asked for this job,” and he has a track record. The blueprint being executed in Lagos State up till now was put together by him. He is even more experienced now. Only a few people understand this country like he does, and very few people have contacts across board like he does and the kind of experience that he has. He has been in the legislature and the executive, so he understands how the two work. But more than all this is his deep and serious desire to salvage this country and leave a mark in the annals of our history.

Yes, I am hopeful and confident that President Tinubu will put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. But I do not delude myself that it will be done overnight and even the president will not lie to Nigerians like most politicians do on how easy the process will be. But it is going to be well with Nigeria again and President Tinubu is the man that can lead the country to that recovery, but Nigerians must come out to help. Elections are over, and Nigeria is our country. If this government fails (God forbid) we all fail, another four years of our lives lost. Let us not join politicians who want the government to fail all because of selfishness.

How does YP4T hope to support this government, to make Nigeria better? YP4T, just like so many other groups around the country and even in the Diaspora, will continue to do the little we can, and we hope that someday we’ll be able to do more for the country. We give palliatives here and there to indigent people in the society, and we support sports at the grassroots level. Most importantly, in our various constituencies, we are doing what we can, and we are trying to co-opt more of our kinds to do because charity, they say, begins at home. The job of sensitisation is very important. And people need to know. Nigerians have been misled for a long time by the political class. Here, we have a President who puts so many things ahead of partisan politics. We have a President, who is willing to give opportunity to talents to prove themselves. I’m calling on young Nigerians home and abroad that this is the government that will hear us, this is the government that will empower us. YP4T will continue to push positives of our dear country, and relentlessly, we’ll support the mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

As the coordinator of a support group for President Tinubu, how would you rate him considering the present harsh economic realities in the country? The first way to rate a man in the midst of harsh economic conditions is his comportment and readiness to take responsibility. President Tinubu has not been in office long enough for us to start enjoying the full ben- efits of his effort. 10 months in a four-year tenure, cannot be enough to measure and pass judgement on someone’s performance and capacity. But you can see that he is not passing the buck. You can see that he tackled the issue of petroleum subsidy, which we’ll soon see the benefits, and those propagandists, who do not understand the economics of withdrawal, will bury their heads in shame. He is meeting with international allies. The few ministries and departments where there have been scandals, he has been swift to address them. So, despite the harsh conditions, I will rate him high.