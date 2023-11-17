Politicians’re Biggest Challenge To Nigeria’s Political System –Expert

A public policy scholar and human right activist, Dr Chima Matthew Amadi, has said that politicians are the biggest challenge to the electoral system in Nigeria Speaking at the 19th All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Amadi said the winner takes all nature of Nigeria’s political system means that politicians have the most incentive to subvert the process.

Amadi said the ingenuity employed by politicians to seek out the loopholes in the legal and regulatory framework is enormous and their determination to find the gaps in the process can- not be overemphasized. He said: “It is the politicians that have designed the system of vote-buying to circumvent the innovation of card readers and BVAS. It is the politicians that offer monetary inducements to key stakeholders in the electoral process, including security agents and staff of the electoral commission to subvert the process or to look the other way.

“It is the politicians who continuously stress test the electoral ecosystem to find the ways to weaken the process and gain an undue advantage. It is the politicians who pay thugs to disrupt the casting of votes and collation of results, and in so doing endanger the lives and proper- ties of Nigerians. “It is now evident that the first step towards ensuring freer and more credible elections must resolve with designing systems that limit the influence politicians have over the electoral process.

“And this limitation must begin with reducing the influence politicians have over the appointment and employment of permanent and ad- hoc staff of the Commission. “We must also ensure speedier trials for people found subverting the process, including the politicians who offer the inducement and provide the logistic support, and enact legislation prescribing stiffer punishment for those crimes. “The challenge with achieving this objective is that we require the input of the very politicians whose excesses and influence we seek to curb in the first place.

“While the deployment of technology is proving very effective in curbing the shenanigans of the politicians, the human factors still remain highly susceptible to the inducements provided by the politicians. “I hope we find a solution to this conundrum soon because before our eyes the politicians are displaying and will continue to display a determination to find an undue advantage by subverting the electoral process as much as they can.

“Even as I say it, the difficulty of this prospect stares me in the face. After all, it is the same politicians who perpetually refuse to abide by the internal rules of their own parties or conduct free, fair and credible primary processes, and who deploy all sorts of vicious antics against even their own party members.” Every single act of violence, every single piece of fake news, every manipulation of the electoral process, the subversion of law and regulations and the use of divisive rhetoric are always traceable to the interests of one politician or the other.

“And it leaves one in wonder – if you are so desperate to be voted for, why not just do good and be good to the people so they reward you with their votes? Why fail and then desperately seek to hijack the electoral process to get into office?”