Politicians Sponsoring Youths Against Good Governance – Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accused Nigerian politicians of bankrolling young people to harass and discredit advocates of good governance on social media.

Obi, who spoke at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, decried what he described as transactional politics in Nigeria, where youths are allegedly sponsored to oppose reform efforts.

According to him, “In the transactional politics of Nigeria, some people pay them (the youths) to cause confusion.

“Go to social media—those being paid ₦20,000, ₦40,000 monthly to abuse you are the same youths you’re fighting for. I’m over 60 and have only a few years left, but they are the ones with a future.”

He described the situation as both tragic and ironic, adding, “The same young Nigerians who should be champions of reform are being weaponised against it and used to defend a broken system they suffer under.”

The former candidate called for an urgent political awakening among the youth, urging them to reject crumbs from corrupt politicians and instead embrace knowledge, critical thinking, and civic responsibility.

“We must move away from politics driven by money and manipulation. Our youths must be empowered with knowledge, not stipends to insult those seeking change,” he added.

His remarks come against the backdrop of increasing online misinformation and targeted harassment in Nigeria’s digital political space, especially aimed at opposition voices and reform advocates.

