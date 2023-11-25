Politicians Conniving With Judiciary To Destroy Democracy, Say Lawyers, Activists

Lawyers and activists yesterday raised the alarm alleging that politicians are conniving with some judges in the judiciary not only to destroy the jurisprudence of the country, but also the country’s nascent democracy. This alarm was premised on the recent judgment delivered especially by the Court of Appeal in some of the election petition matters before it. Some of the matters cited by stakeholders who have expressed their worries on the state of judiciary in the country include; judgments sacking governors of Kano, Plateau and Zamfara states.

Also, the Kano state Guber election judgment delivered by the Appeal Court is seriously raising dust. However, a few days af- ter the said judgment was delivered, confusion arose over the released Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgment as portions of the report affirmed the victory of Yusuf as the duly elected governor. The Court of Appeal’s written judgment set aside the Kano election petition tribunal’s judgment for lacking merit. On page 67 of the CTC, signed by the Registrar, Jameel Ibrahim Umar, the court upheld the victory of Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

On the CTC , the panel headed by Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein, in its conclusion, said, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.” “In the circumstances, I resolve all the issues in favour of the appellant and against the 1st respondent. Therefore, I find no merit in this appeal, which is liable to be and is hereby dismissed. “The sum of N1,000,000.00 (one milawarded as costs in favour of the appellant and against the 1st respondent.”

In this case, Governor Yusuf is the appellant, while the APC is the first respondent. The second and third respondents are the NNPP and the Independent National Electoral Commission. The first ruling, which settled the matter in favour of the APC, indicated that the tribunal’s decision was upheld, contrary to the remaining conclusions of the judge, which stated that the tribunal’s decision to remove Yusuf had been overturned and restored his mandate. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal later came out to admit that the error in the CTC was a clerical one.

FG’s silence, invitation to anarchy –youth group

In the same vein, a youth group, “All Youth Re-Oriented Initiative of Nigeria” (AYRION), has upbraided President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for their silence over the recent confusing judgments and perceived miscarriage of justice at the Appeal Court, warning that the silence may be an invitation to anarchy which may lead to unexpected intervention in the political space.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The group in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Spokesperson, Kilamuwaye Badmus, warned President Tinubu to as a matter of urgency call the judiciary to order through the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), saying “annihilation of the opposition parties’ victory through bias and provocative judgments may ruin the nascent democracy being enjoyed in the country”. The group in the release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, warned that the President should pay attention to the judicial miscarriage going on in the country.

He noted that the Court of Appeal in its three recent judgments concerning Zamfara, Plateau and Kano States governorship elections had shown that it is desperate to destroy democracy. “The manner of upturn- ing the decisions of the peo- ple of Zamfara, Plateau and Kano in the last elections by using technicalities is unacceptable. “Three justices of the Court of Appeal cannot overturn the decisions of millions of residents of those states who came out in sunshine and rainfall to carry out their civic duties.

“The confusion in the judgment of the Kano State is most alarming. The confusion the Court of Appeal has caused by reading a different judgment and puting another judgment in True Certified Copy of judgment is an unpardonable miscarriage of justice. How can a court give two judgments in the same case and victory to the two parties in a case? “The only conclusion that can be drawn from the judicial debacle in Kano State is that the Court of Appeal changed the judgment after it had concluded deliberations on the matter, and then mistakenly left the original conclusion during the cutting and pasting process.

“President Tinubu will be shirking his responsibility if he decides to be silent in this kind of precarious situation. Many great Nigerians, dead and alive, fought for this democracy and we should not allow the judiciary to truncate our hard- earned democracy. “We are calling on the President, eminent members of the Bench (both retired and serving) and the Bar, to be interested in what happened. This is not just a mistake that can be merely ‘corrected’ by the Court of Appeal as it does not fall within the ambit of the ”slip rule’, where a court can recall the document and correct an error.

“Such errors that can be corrected must be so obvious that their correction cannot generate any controversy, regarding the judgment or decision of the court. Such errors must be of such nature that their correction would not change the substance of the judgment or alter the clear intention of the court. “What we have in the case of Kano judgment can- not be a typographical error as claimed by the Court Registrar. “A situation where a cost was awarded can’t be a typographical error. Something must be done to reform our judiciary”, the Group said.

No need seeking electoral justice in Nigerian courts or tribunals now–Okutepa

Reacting to the barrage of election petitions judgment, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jubrin Okutepa said that, it is difficult defending some judgments in recent times in our electoral jurisprudence. “From some decisions there is no need seeking electoral justice in Nigeria courts or Tribunals anymore. “Nothing you do that the judicial system will not find faults with. The signs coming from our courts show that elections or selections in 2027 will be war.

“Yes war, winning at all costs without regard to democratic tenets. But when the fruits of the seeds of injustice being planted in judgments by Nigerian courts in aid of electoral frauds in electoral jurisprudence germinate sooner or later, all those planting the seeds in judgments and members of the legal profession may not escape the calamitous end of our democracy. “No judge or lawyer can practice in a state of lawlessness and anarchy. That is it. There must be peace before judges can judge and before lawyers can do lawyers work.

“To hold that subpoenaed witnesses cannot testify in election petitions either orally or by written form is indeed a recipe for injustice, anarchy and destruction of Nigerian democracy. “To say or hold that INEC is not an adversary in election petitions but it is an independent umpire whose witness statement on oath must be filed along with the petition is a difficult proposition of law that defiles logical understanding. “There is no doubt the Constitution gives judicial responsibility to resolve disputes.

In the wisdom of the draftsman, the judiciary is an arbiter to resolve disputes for peace and progress of the nation. “The judiciary as an institution that has responsibility to aid justice cannot continue to mount judicial road blocks for attaining that justice on the arid altar of technicality without thinking of the dire consequences on our nation. “Stolen evidence we are told is admissible.

Electoral Act 2022 makes Evidence Act applicable in the hearing and determination of election petitions. “Subpoena is one of the ways to get evidence and bring it before the Court under the Evidence Act in proof of the allegations in the petitions. “The provisions of the 1st schedule to the Electoral Act 2022 is a rule of procedure. It is not a substantive law. It cannot be used to defeat the end of justice. But that is what is going on now. “The courts have suddenly become slaves to procedural law in total disdain for justice and common sense.

What a country of absurdities/illogicality. “There is no need to seek justice in court as it appears hopeless to do so now. We are told to go to court. Court, we go in search of electoral justice. In court you meet principles that set concrete as road blocks to justice. “INEC does not release documents before election petitions are filed. The law allows Petitioners to get orders for inspection of electoral materials in order to institute, maintain and or defend petitions. “These Tribunals are not constituted before elections are held. Days after the election no tribunal was in place.

Yet time to file petitions does not wait for judges to be constituted. “Justice is being slaughtered on the altar of undue legal technicality in our electoral jurisprudence by our courts and the judges are just behaving and playing the ostrich? “The new dimension to this vexed question of subpoenaed witnesses is that INEC is said not to be an adversary anymore. INEC the Court of Appeal said is neutral and therefore not an adversary in election petitions. “Small small we are say- ing or doing goodbye to electoral litigations.

Mighty are just right now. Do whatever you can to be declared winner and become untouchable. “Where are we heading to in Nigeria in electoral jurisprudence? “I do not think the judiciary is doing what is right in some judgments in electoral jurisprudence. We are heading to a bad destination in our electoral jurisprudence. God forbids that the legal profession is allowed to destroy democracy in Nigeria”.

Kano ruling against principle of democracy

A right activist and Convener of Coalition of 100 Civil Society Organisations and Pro-democracy Organisations in Nigeria, Francis Obinna equally faulted the judgment of the Court of Appeal that sacked the governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf. He added that the judgment is against the principle of democracy upon which our nation was founded. He however called on the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement of the appeal court and restore the mandate of the people of Kano state freely given to Governor Yusuf.

“With a sober heart, we confidently say that, “with this ruling, the Court of Appeals decision has opened the door to political interference in our elections, and has undermined the confidence of the Nigerian people in our judicial system. We cannot allow this to happen. “The Supreme Court, as the highest court in the land, has the responsibility to uphold justice and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“The people of Nigeria have placed their trust in the judiciary to safeguard their rights and ensure justice is served. When this trust is undermined, it erodes the very foundation of our democracy. We cannot allow such inconsistencies and contradictions to persist within our legal system.