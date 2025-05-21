Politicians, Soldiers Act As Boko Haram Informants – Zulum

Share

Babagana Zulum, the Borno State Governor, on Wednesday alleged that some Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces are acting as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram insurgents.

The Governor made the remark during an interview on News Central’s Breakfast, where he vowed that the state would strengthen its intelligence network and deal with saboteurs ruthlessly.

Speaking on the issue of surrendered insurgents, Zulum stated that while not all who surrendered have reformed fully, the overwhelming majority are contributing positively.

The governor reaffirmed the need for Nigeria to embrace both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in tackling insurgency, noting that over 99% of repentant insurgents are no longer involved in terrorism.

He stressed that military force alone would never bring about a total end to insurgency. He also acknowledged that not all 500,000-plus repentant fighters may stay reformed, but believes the system is largely working.

The governor, however, commended the Nigerian military’s role in supporting peace-building efforts. He urged President Bola Tinubu to pay attention to ground-level intelligence and professional advice from the military.

“We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, within the politicians, and within the communities. What we shall do is to strengthen our intelligence and to deal with them ruthlessly.

“Let’s remove contractocracy. In six months, we can put an end to this madness. We need not politicise insecurity.

“I cannot completely say that 100% of those people who have surrendered are doing the right thing, but I want to assure you that over 99% are doing well and are not participating in the ongoing terrorism.

“Insurgency will never be ended by kinetic measures alone. We must ensure that the non-kinetic measures are also properly put in place.

“What I mean by non-kinetic measures is social, political, and economic dimensions of the crisis. Our ongoing non-kinetic measures have yielded positive results with the support of the Nigerian military.”

“Yes, I believe among the 500,000 or more that have repented, I cannot rule out the possibility of fewer of them going back to the bush. The army doesn’t have the necessary equipment on ground to fight the insurgency.

“I want to commend the Nigerian armed forces for the support that they have been rendering to our non-kinetic measures.

“The forest guard shall be provided immediately. The President of Nigeria needs to listen to those who can differentiate their left from their right.

“We should not politicise insecurity. The President needs to listen to the people who can tell him the right thing. The President should listen to the army.” he stated.

