Politicians And Federal Allocations

Statistics released by the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) show that a total of N1.969 trillion accruing from revenue for December 2025 was distributed to the federal, state and local government councils across the nation. The revenue was generated from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT) and Oil and Gas Royalties. Statutory Revenue yielded N1.084 trillion, VAT fetched N846. 507 billion while Electronic Money Transfer Levy revenue accounted for N38.110 billion.

In sharing the windfall, FAAC moved N655.500 billion to the Federal Government. State governments got N706.469 billion while Local Government Councils received a boost of N513.272 billion. In addition, oil producing states received extra N96.083 billion, representing 13 per cent of mineral revenue. This is revenue shared from one month of earnings. On paper, this is enough to lift many citizens out of stress, by providing basic amenities and infrastructure. Poor road networks should give way to motorable routes.

Medical facilities need all attention especially in remote parts of the federation. While all eyes are on Abuja and the state capitals, Nigerians must begin to make their respective local government chairmen accountable. Unfortunately, some of these grassroots politicians only appear at this time to collect money from the centre and afterwards disappear. Revenue meant for development, ends up in private pockets. We must be clear on the role of local government councils.

President Bola Tinubu cannot attend to all the needs of over 200 million citizens, from his high seat at Aso Villa. Money has been shared, the president is not asking for his share. Revenue is meant for development, not for personal luxury. Politicians hijack public funds through various means. A local government chairman with as many as 20 personal assistants is only looting the treasury. Some of these socalled aides receive less than N50, 000 monthly. And that is different from what is seen on paper.

The councillors are towing the paths of the chairmen, with their retinue of aides. The situation is so bad that in some cases, PA’s are forced to share their stipend with the councillors that appointed them or contacts that facilitated the job offer. Most state governors have refused to let go of local government funds. The politics behind this can only be explained by those in power. There was Presidential intervention.

We all saw judicial interpretation. Nothing has changed. The best way to keep your position as council chairman is to remain ultraloyal to the governor. There was one sordid development whereby a local government chairman could not award a contract for the repair of the council main gate. Contract for the job was awarded by the state governor and the workers operated from the state capital.

All over the federation, leaders are more interested in winning the 2027 elections, many by hook or crook. The polity will be heated up. While followers concentrate on the poll, money meant for development will go into political campaigns. We are seeing sundry groups springing up, left right and centre. Some moribund coalitions are back to live. There will be daily meetings at night, all aimed at strategizing for 2027. The welfare of the masses will not be part of the deliberations.

They may not really matter because in most cases, their votes count. Campaign vehicles will soon flood the streets and villages. The money for branding and purchase comes from the official purse. Ward chairmen and Directors General of grassroots’ organisations will smile to the bank while potholes stare everyone in the face. More pilgrims will benefit from political godfathers. It is going to be the usual bazaar where there is no accountability. Politicians buy the people with the people’s money.

Those who are being oppressed are the same people clapping for their oppressors. With a five-kilogram bag of rice, a smart politician will win the souls of his gullible constituents. This must stop. Citizens must begin to ask questions. Those who buy their votes with essential commodities do not mean well. By allowing pilferers into government, what will be left at the end is an empty treasury. While the people wallow in abject neglect, politicians are flying from Dubai to London, to make merry. The December 2025 Federal allocations call for close monitoring. Soon, the ward chairman will change his car.

The councillor will buy a new house and the chairman’s new hotel; will emerge right in the state capital, with all modern facilities that are not available within his local government area. We must remind politicians that Federal Allocation is neither Udoji Award nor Student Bursary. It is the people’s money and must be used to improve the lot of citizens. The money is not to recruit criminals to snatch ballot boxes. It should not be used to intimidate the opposition. Followers must keep an eye on their leaders.