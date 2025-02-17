Politician Gives Free JAMB Forms In Honour Of Late Boss

Share

Prince Sunday Oke, a media aide to late the All Progressives Congress (APC) apex leader in Badagry, Dr Sunny Ajose, has given free JAMB forms to 20 students in Apa community in Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Speaking after the distribution of the forms in Apa community, Prince Oke said he gave out the forms to honour the memory of the Apex leader who was an icon in politics in Lagos.

He said the late politician was a pillar of education who always ensured youths concentrate on their education before joining politics.

Oke, who is a chairmanship aspirant in the coming Lagos State Local Government Election in BadagryWest Local Council Development Area (LCDA) the free JAMB forms would be a continuous exercise.

He said: “Baba Ajose had lived a fulfilled life and had impacted positively into lives of many residents of Badagry. “To keep the memory alive, I will make the free JAMB forms exercise a continuous exercise and from 2026 more indigent students of Apa community will benefit from it.”

Share

Please follow and like us: