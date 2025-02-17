New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Politician Gives Free…

Politician Gives Free JAMB Forms In Honour Of Late Boss

Prince Sunday Oke, a media aide to late the All Progressives Congress (APC) apex leader in Badagry, Dr Sunny Ajose, has given free JAMB forms to 20 students in Apa community in Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Speaking after the distribution of the forms in Apa community, Prince Oke said he gave out the forms to honour the memory of the Apex leader who was an icon in politics in Lagos.

He said the late politician was a pillar of education who always ensured youths concentrate on their education before joining politics.

Oke, who is a chairmanship aspirant in the coming Lagos State Local Government Election in BadagryWest Local Council Development Area (LCDA) the free JAMB forms would be a continuous exercise.

He said: “Baba Ajose had lived a fulfilled life and had impacted positively into lives of many residents of Badagry. “To keep the memory alive, I will make the free JAMB forms exercise a continuous exercise and from 2026 more indigent students of Apa community will benefit from it.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nwifuru Seeks End To Stay-At-Home In S’East
Read Next

Sokoto PDP Lawmaker Defects To APC
Share
Copy Link
×