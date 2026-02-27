Politician Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On One-Year Anniversary

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been commended for his transformative policies and progressive developments across the state in his first year in office.

In a statement signed by Chief Abdul Tunji Mohammed (ATM), to mark the one-year anniversary of the present administration, he lauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for fulfilling almost all of his promises to the people of Ondo State in such a short time, stressing that the state had never been so lucky with such a leader.

The Balogun of Ikareland said Aiyedatiwa has proven to be a detribalized leader with even distribution of development in all the senatorial zones and the transformation of rural communities through visible infrastructure.

ATM further lauded the governor for inclusive governance where all the areas in the state are comfortably represented. He equally enjoined the people of Ondo State to continue to cooperate with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration to further deliver the dividend of democracy.