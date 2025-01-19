Politician Awards N40m Scholarships To Football Winners

Share

In renewed commitment to youth development, former Nigerian Presidential candidate, Prof. Chris Imumolen, has awarded €40 million in scholarships to the male and female champions of the National Secondary School Flag Football Competition.

To this end, the Lagos State male and female teams each received N20 million in scholarships for their stellar performances haven emerged victorious after defeating their counterparts from Akwa Ibom State in both categories.

In the female category Lagos edged out Akwa Ibom in a tight game winning 14–12 even as their male counterparts defeated Akwa Ibom convincingly with a score of 22–12, reclaiming the championship from the former male champions.

The Akwa Ibom girls secured a final spot by defeating FCT, while Lagos triumphed over Team Kwara, In the male category, Akwa Ibom overcame Oyo State, while Lagos dominated Cross River.

The N40 million scholarship awards were presented on behalf of Prof. Chris Imumolen by the Cross Rivers State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, alongside Mr. Babajide Akeredolu, President of the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA).

Lagos State male and female teams were awarded an additional N1 million each by NAFA President, Mr. Babajide Akeredolu, First Runners-up (Akwa Ibom State): N750,000 each for male and female teams, Second Runners-up (Cross River State male team): N300,000, Third-place Female Team (FCT): N300,000.

Share

Please follow and like us: