Politically Motivated Media Attacks Won’t Stop Eno’s Generosity – Media Aide

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Umo Eno on Research and Documentation, Dr Essien Ndueso has described the ongoing attack on the governor over his generosity as politically motivated, saying that those involved are mere political jobbers.

The Governor recently rewarded a young Nigerian, Precious Bodunde, with N10m following her excellent skills at pronouncing the five longest words in the English Dictionary.

Speaking in an interview in Uyo with Correspondents, the Media Aide said nobody has faulted the Governor on performance in office, “ what we see now is political jobbers who resort to throwing baseless tantrums.”

According to him, “It was purely mischievous for people to criticize the Governor for rewarding a young Nigerian, Precious Bodunde, with N10m following her excellent skills at pronouncing the five longest words in the English Dictionary.

He added, “Fears over the soaring profile of Governor Umo Eno, and the overwhelming support gained from all strata of the Akwa Ibom people, have accounted for the renewed campaign of calumny orchestrated by fifth columnists against the State.

“These are the same people who had campaigned against the Governor before his election, accusing him of not being a giver. Today they are now faulting him for giving.”

“Their impression is to paint a picture of a Governor who gives to outsiders at the expense of his own people when in the actual sense he has steadily been doling out several incentives and huge packages for people, especially the downtrodden and the young creative minds in Akwa Ibom State.

It is easy for them to feign ignorance of the donation of a ₦10 million educational grant to Master Kentimfon Ndanyongmong, winner of the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Competition.

“The Governor also last year, presented ₦79 million to be paid as fees to four Akwa Ibom students admitted to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

“This is the same Governor who increased bursaries for students in public tertiary institutions from ₦10,000 to ₦20,000 for undergraduates and from ₦10,000 to ₦30,000 for specialized programmes.”

Still on Education, the Governor’s aide recounted that the Governor also provided educational grants to all public tertiary institution students with disabilities, allocating ₦250,000 for undergraduates and ₦300,000 for professional and postgraduate students”.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that some indigenes of the State are applauding while paid media hirelings from other parts of the country, hurl stones to taint the image of the State.

“Where were these traducers when the Governor sponsored the training of 1,200 youths at Ibom-LED, with 800 receiving ₦500,000 each as exit grant and 400 receiving 750,000 each to start up their own businesses?

“Why is it difficult for the political jobbers to see the free training for 200 youths across 31 local government areas currently ongoing at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center, with a monthly allowance of ₦20,000 and free accommodation and feeding to each trainee?”

The Governor’s media aide insisted that Governor Eno is the first Governor in Nigeria to launch a free food programme for all less privileged, and is currently disbursing ₦750 million to 60,000 unemployed youths.

He recounted Governor Eno’s humanitarian instinct when the Governor gifted a physically challenged indigenous shoe manufacturer, N1.5m, and went on to build a block of shops for him.

“Very soon, at least 62 different young people in the State will be endowed with N5m each as part of the Governor’s efforts to boost SMEs in the State, and that will happen during the proposed town hall meetings for the ten federal constituencies of the State”.

“Rather than join people to attack the good deeds of Gov. Umo Eno, Akwa Ibomites should market and promote the state so that outsiders can come and invest in the state”.

“It is only when the people come together in unity that the required change by the government will be felt”.

Dr Ndueso encouraged citizens to unite with local stakeholders, take ownership of community projects, and work together to ensure that the government’s initiatives lead to real and lasting change in their communities.

Share

Please follow and like us: