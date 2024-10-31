Political Participation: Reps Make Case For Women

Share

PHILIP NYAM writes on the recent one-day retreat by the House of Representatives on constitution amendment at which participants drummed support for increased women participation in politics and governance

The House of Representatives Special Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the Constitution headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, recently organised an International Legislative Dialogue on Women and Constitution Amendment in Nigeria in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) with support from the European Union (EU) in Abuja.

Present at the dialogue were presiding and principal officers of the National Assembly, ministers, female party and forum leaders, genderbased civil society organisations and members of the diplomatic corps, among others. The objective of the dialogue was to address the barriers that hinder women’s political advancement and strategise for sustainable change.

At the event were the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of Kwara State governor and chairperson, Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazaq; Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly and chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Elsie Attafuah; Deputy Ambassador, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the ECOWAS, Mr. Zissimos Vergos; and the Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Clement Nwankwo. Others were the Speaker, Parliament of Tanzania and President, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Hon. Tulia Ackson; and a member of South African parliament, Duduzile ZumaSambudla, among others.

Women empowerment

Presenting his address at the event, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who stressed the need to empower women, noted that it is a necessary, strategic move for economic growth. He described the low number of women in the National Assembly as disheartening, saying:

“Today represents a meaningful step forward in our collective commitment to inclusive governance and national progress. So, this dialogue is not for rhetoric but to establish a clear and actionable path toward meaningful reform.”

The speaker added: “Our goal is to ensure that Nigerian women, an essential part of our nation’s social and economic fabric, secure their rightful place within our governance framework. Empowering women is not only a moral and democratic imperative but also a strategic economic necessity.”

According to Abbas, researches from global institutions, including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, show that organisations and countries benefit from better decision-making, stronger economic growth, and enhanced social well-being, when women hold leadership roles. “Women bring unique perspectives influencing vital issues, from healthcare to economic policy, creating legislation that resonates with millions.

McKinsey estimates that closing gender gaps could add $12 trillion to the global GDP by 2025, underscoring the immense untapped potential of women’s inclusion. Thus, increased representation of women is not a luxury but a necessity for sustainable national development and stability.

“Around the world, and particularly in Africa, we see encouraging examples of gender inclusion. Rwanda, with over 60 percent women representation in its parliament, has shown us that robust, intentional policies work.

South Africa, Namibia, and Senegal have all taken significant strides toward inclusivity, reshaping their political landscapes in ways Nigeria can learn from. These countries have demonstrated the profound impact of women’s perspectives on governance and development.

“For Nigeria, the current numbers are disheartening. Since 1999, women’s representation in our National Assembly has remained disappointingly low. Despite notable contributions from Nigerian women across various sectors, only 20 of the 469 seats in our National Assembly are occupied by women.

This stark gap speaks not of a lack of capable women, but of institutional barriers we must dismantle,” he said. He further noted that it was unfortunate that some people view increased women’s representation as a threat to the status quo, adding that “inclusion is not displacement; it is partnership.”

Noting that women’s presence complements the contributions of men and enriched the policymaking process, the speaker averred: “If we trust women to shape our homes, nurture our families, and educate our children, we must trust them to contribute to shaping our nation’s future.”

While pointing out that affirmative action policies to increase women’s representation are not undemocratic, the speaker said on the contrary, they are deeply aligned with democratic principles.

Removing barriers

The chairman of the Constitution Review Committee and deputy speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, In his welcome address, made a case for the removal of barriers that hinder women’s political advancement in Nigeria.

He said that giving women opportunities to participate in parliamentary activities and in governance processes will not only birth a legislature that reflects the diverse makeup of Nigerian citizenry and values but also bring immense benefits to the general society.

While bemoaning the poor number of women fielded as candidates in the 2023 general election, Kalu lamented that having 1,552 as women in the elections with 15,307 candidates by 18 political parties was abysmal.

He therefore called for support to the gender bills that are before the parliament to ensure that the women are given an opportunity to make their contributions to the political development of the country.

He said: “I am honoured to lead the House Committee on Constitution Review, where we have proposed bills aimed at correcting the gender imbalance within government at all levels. One of such critical bills is the “Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Seat Reservation for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly” (HB 1349) and four other gender justice bills, which are under consideration.

“This proposed legislation is designed to remedy the low representation of women by creating additional seats specifically for female candidates in national and state legislatures.

“The bill reflects a pragmatic approach by proposing a temporary measure—an approach that has worked effectively in other countries to fast-track women’s representation in governance. These reserved seats are not a permanent fix but are structured as a ‘Temporary Special Measure’ subject to review after four general election cycles, or 16 years.

At that time, stakeholders will assess whether the measure should continue, be adjusted, or be phased out based on progress made. “We see this approach as essential within Nigeria’s electoral system, which is largely based on a First-Past-the-Post model.

Unlike proportional systems where party-based gender quotas can result in direct outcomes, our model presents challenges in implementing such quotas effectively. “Special seats, therefore, offer a feasible solution to ensuring that women not only participate as candidates but are also represented meaningfully within our legislative institutions.

Furthermore, we must view the financial investment in women’s inclusion as a direct investment in Nigeria’s future. “Countries with higher women’s representation in governance consistently show higher rates of progress in health, education, and economic stability.

Our society, therefore, stands to gain immensely from a legislature that reflects the diverse makeup of its citizenry and values contributions from all perspectives. “The popular saying that ‘Women belong in all places where decisions are being made’ resonates strongly within this context.

We must ensure that the National and State Houses of Assembly are inclusive and welcoming to women. This isn’t just about seats or numbers; it is about recognizing the invaluable perspectives that women bring to the table, which in turn strengthen our democracy and make it more resilient.”

EU supports move

The European Union (EU), in its presentation, supported the move by the House to give women a voice in the nation’s political space. Zissimos Vergos, the Deputy Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, who spoke on behalf of the Union, underscored the importance of women’s representation in governance as both a fundamental right and a driver of inclusive growth.

The EU noted that prioritising women’s political participation and representation is crucial for Nigeria’s growth, especially to fast-track the nation’s progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The active participation of women at all levels of decision-making and politics is essential to the achievement of equality, sustainable development, peace, and democracy,” Vergos said; adding: “Women’s equal participation in power and decision-making roles is part of their fundamental right to participate in political life, and sits at the core of gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

He acknowledged that despite global progress, women remain underrepresented in government, often facing significant barriers to accessing and exercising political power.

He also noted that the ongoing constitutional reform process in Nigeria presents a timely opportunity to implement an inclusive legal framework that promotes equal political participation, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, or disability status.

“Women’s participation in politics helps advance gender equality and affects both the range of policy issues that are considered and the types of solutions proposed.

Whether a legislator is male or female has a distinct impact on their policy priorities,” he stated. Vergos concluded by emphasising that women’s political leadership is not only a matter of equity but also a foundation for sustainable development.

“Women’s political leadership may not be the only answer to sustainable development, but it underscores the invaluable contributions women offer when given equal opportunities to men. We must strive for a society where every woman not only feels safe to survive but is empowered to thrive,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to adopt special measures to foster a more inclusive governance process, asserting that Nigeria now has a unique opportunity to join progressive nations in promoting gender equality through constitutional reforms.

