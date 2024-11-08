‘Political Narratives In Osun’ll Change Before 2026 Guber Poll’

Share

The youth leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun State, Olanrewaju Taiwo Hassan, has affirmed that the present political narratives in the state will change before and after the 2026 gubernatorial election.

This was contained in a press statement personally signed by him and made available to news – men in Osogbo. Olanrewaju noted that the happenings around Osun and Nigeria presently are pointers to the fact that vast and energetic personalities are needed at the helm and not those with archaic impartiality.

He said Nigeria youths are ambitious and promising and it is high time they come together in order to use their numerical strength in taking their destiny in politics in their own hands.

According to him, gone are the days when elders will use and dump youths in achieving their personal ambition for electoral victory.

NNPP Youths, Olanrewaju said, are ready to wrestle power from domineering political parties in Osun, come 2026 gubernatorial election as well as 2027 general elections.

