Political Leadership Must Own Campaign Plan For War Against Terrorism –Irabor

General Lucky Irabor is a former Chief of Defence Staff. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on his new book: ‘Scars, Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,’ and security challenges in Nigeria, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said he actually believed that President Muhammadu Buhari would be able to defeat Boko Haram. From your point of view, why was it difficult for an ex-general to defeat Boko Haram?

Yes, it would have been a good thing to see that the scourge of Boko Haram was extinguished during the presidency of late President Muhammadu Buhari. But incidentally, you must understand that conflicts of this nature are not necessarily what you could calculate within the chessboard.

There are intricacies, which of course is part of what the book also deals with, that you cannot easily see from the surface. It is not just because you are a military strategist that every problem that has some violence by way of manifesting from such a challenge can easily be settled, if you like, dealt with military precision.

So, this is the reason why I believed, arising from the experiences that I’ve had, to say that the public, and of course the other stakeholders, must understand the nuances of Boko Haram challenge, as well as other insecurity within the country. And I’m glad that the conversation that we had is just the beginning.

My intent in putting together this book is to have a national conversation to begin to address issues of insecurity across the country. Boko Haram is only a connecting point to making the case that the dastardly manifestations of Boko Haram is only a pointer to the fact that we need to do something very urgently with the underlying issues of insecurity in Nigeria.

Why are we still battling insurgency and why is the group still operating?

Incidentally, there is a sub-theme in the book – Why Boko Haram activities still persist. So, in the book, I laid out a good number of reasons why it does exist. But beyond that, where I started from has to do with the variegated factors that are linked to insecurity, or if you like, drivers of insecurity and sometimes drivers of extremist behaviours.

And to that extent, Boko Haram more or less, takes advantage of many of those factors, which many people even within the society have contributed in one way or the other.

And it bears repetition, I mean, if I could make mention of a few. First is that what some politicians may not realize that they are doing, motivating those extremist groups, is by the kind of comments they make.

I mean, you find that a politician, who perhaps might have, if you like, a different view on an issue than an opposing politician from another divide, could with the intention, perhaps, to underscore the performance of such a politician, will begin to use insecurity issues as a platform for debate, thinking that because you are a leader today, you have every right or you have the wherewithal to address an issue.

He will also believe that if he is in charge, he will be able to address it, not knowing that it’s only he who wears the shoes that actually know where it pinches. Until you begin to wear the shoe, then what you thought you knew, you end up realizing that you don’t know.

Poor governance has been at the root of many of our problems… In many communities where there is no semblance of governance presence, the criminals become the alternative

So, that is a key part. And secondly, there’s no doubt that poor governance has been at the root of many of our problems. You find that in many communities where there is no semblance of governance presence, the criminals become the alternative.

So, the villagers begin to give them all manner of support. There are also those who may be affluent within the society who also gives them some support. Of course, let’s not also forget that there are some external actors who, for whatever reason, also want to give one form of support or the other to the criminals.

There are a good number of reasons, many of which I’ve also itemised in the book. So, when the statement is made: Why was it difficult for the past administration, or if you like, the administration of President Buhari: It’s because it goes beyond just using military might.

And that’s why the book that I’ve put together is actually talking about a paradigm shift in terms of how we should approach it, how we should begin to look at other elements of state power to utilize.

So, military power which has been the priority over these years, will begin to pivot to other lines of operation, even though the military line still remains there, but it shouldn’t be the dominant line that we should focus on.

It’s necessary for me to also add that what I see, and I was very clear in the book, is that the government, past and present has not actually seen the need to declare war with the necessary legal instruments against Boko Haram and all forms of insecurity across the country.

How do you mean?

Yes, this is the issue. There is no declaration from either the National Assembly or something backed by the National Assembly that says today we’re in a state of war.

There’s none. When you are in a state of war, then of course, some parts of the constitution will be suspended to be able to give greater effect for the management of the war effort, so that all the elements of state power will be deployed to ensure that issues are addressed. This is clearly lacking within our environment.

We believe that very soon, we’ll address the issues, but it keeps lingering. Another thing is that the campaign plan itself has been seen to be a military activity without actually knowing that it’s a political activity. It is the political leadership that must own the campaign plan itself. You find that each time it is military men that you invite here to come to begin to explain about a war.

No, it is the state that is in a state of war, not the military. Military is only an element, a policy implementation tool, an element of state to implement policies of state. So, it is not a military that explains why it is deployed. It is not a military that explains the strategy like the operational outcomes of whatever engagement it is undertaking on behalf of the state.

This is the understanding which we don’t seem to have amongst the political class. My book seeks to bring that awareness to them, so that we will begin to have a conversation to know how wars are fought, how you develop operational plans, and how operational plans are executed. I think tthis is a right time for us to get into that.

But there have been measures, you remember Operation Safe Corridor. That was an instrument by the Nigerian government designed to help de-radicalize and reintegrate these people. In your professional assessment, what would you say about Operation Safe Corridor?

Let me distill this discussion. Operation Safe Corridor, by the way, is a part of the strategy that I will support today and I’m going to support even tomorrow. Let’s get that clear. But then, that it was agreed upon to do, does not imply that that should suffice for the entire process.

It’s only a part and parcel of a line of operation, which is, let us give room for the criminal elements to surrender and take the approach of Demobilization, Disarmament, and Resettlement (DDR). And then, of course, for them to, in the process of de-radicalization, train them to begin to get a skill, and then later on get reintegrated into society.

But the question to ask is not whether there was Operation Safe Corridor. You must also ask what has been deployed in terms of activating the processes that are involved in Operation Safe Corridor. This is what must be understood. In any case, it was crafted by the military. It was not crafted by the political class.

There was a question today which somebody asked; whether there’s a war room at the Villa. In my understanding, it’s not necessarily that it must be in the Villa, but there is a place where there is a meeting of minds between military strategists and political strategists and where detailed conversation, if you like, interrogation of tactics, procedures, techniques, tactics, techniques, and procedures are done.

Did you have such a war room because based on what you said, that the military is only a tool in the hands of the political class to execute the war against insecurity, and when you aggregate all of the points during the book launch, do they come together in achieving success against insurgency and those who take up arms against society?

Now, let’s look at it this way. They do in part, but what I’m driving at is that for a war or a challenge of this magnitude, because right now, not only is Boko Haram a monster, Boko Haram, like I said, was only a theme to bringing out the issues of insecurity in Nigeria into focus. So, in this context, with this discussion now, when I say Boko Haram, I’m actually talking about the totality of insecurity in Nigeria.

Now, the Boko Haram as we have it today is a monster for several reasons. There are issues that have to do with livelihood of persons, or if you like, of citizens being affected and those not having means of economic sustainability and several others.

The approach which this book and many of the views that have been canvassed seek is this; that peace and security is an end. But the means to that end has various elements, including on one hand, military line, which is just only an infinitesimal aspect. Governance is only a broad term. What do we mean by governance?

That those who are led have some feeling of inclusiveness in policy decision and that those who are being governed also understand that they are a part and parcel of governance. That when we say dividends of democracy, when there are access to, I mean, talking about roads, communication generally through roads and other means. Citizens should be able to see value and what infrastructure does in their lives.

But today, it doesn’t appear that there’s a feeling. When I say today, I’m just saying that over the years, there has been an erosion of what I would call trust of citizens on issues of policies in our nation.

Economic policies ought to contribute to security or feeling of security, among several other issues, and I’m saying that we are not seeing it from that point of view.

When you are talking about road construction, or if you like, creation of jobs for people, many don’t think that they contribute to security of persons or security of the nation. That’s what I mean by government taking ownership of the campaign plan, to see every policy of government as a contributing factor to the overall security of the country.