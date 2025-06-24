Political Landscape Shifts In Ogun As PDP, APM Leaders Move To Join APC

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday received top leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, in what is being seen as a significant political realignment in the state.

The delegation was led by Dr. Sikirulai Ogundele, a former PDP chairman in Ogun, and Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, a former House of Representatives member and one-time APM gubernatorial candidate.

Also present were Dr. Ekelojumati, Hon. Olowo Fuja, and other notable grassroots mobilizers from various local government areas. The closed-door meeting was described as cordial and strategic, fueling speculation of a formal defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming weeks.

Governor Abiodun welcomed the move as a boost for inclusive governance and state development.

“This is not merely a political maneuver; it is a patriotic decision aimed at consolidating progress, promoting stability, and building a future of shared prosperity for our people,” the governor stated.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dr. Ogundele commended the governor’s inclusive leadership style and the developmental strides under his administration. He described the visit as a key step toward aligning with the APC.

.Akinlade echoed the sentiment, pledging the group’s commitment to enhancing the party’s strength and contributing to Ogun State’s continued peace and progress.

Their anticipated defection is expected to reinforce the APC’s political dominance in Ogun and further cement Governor Abiodun’s emerging image as a bridge-builder in Nigeria’s political landscape.

