Political Landscape Of Our Nation Will Never Be Same Again – Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, declared on Friday that Nigeria’s political landscape would never be the same again.

The former Governor of Anambra State who spoke via his verified X handle said the majority of Nigerians still fervently desire a new nation, and this ambition is unbreakable.

Obi’s comment came hours after the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization’s fundraising report was given on Thursday.

The group revealed that it received contributions from Nigerians totaling N595,976,994.00 to help fund the party’s 2023 presidential campaign.

Speaking on the development, Obi said the kind contributions from supporters and their continuous devotion to the democratic process had not gone unappreciated.

Obi said, “The generous support of our donors and their unwavering dedication and commitment to the democratic process, which we are committed to, have not gone unnoticed.

“Despite the challenges and obstacles that came our way, they stood strong and played a crucial role in shaping the future of our nation. We assure them that their sincere efforts have made a significant impact on our journey.

“Undeniably, the political landscape of our nation will never be the same again.

“Our dream of a new nation is now the overwhelming wish our the majority of our compatriots. That dream cannot die.

“The support of our followers has not only propelled us forward but has also given hope to countless others who remain committed to our journey to a New Nigeria which remains possible.”