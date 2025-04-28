Political Ideology Panacea To Effective Democracy –Shaibu

Share

Philip Shaibu, the former deputy governor of Edo State, has stressed the need for political parties to be driven by ideology and effective leadership.

Shaibu, who disclosed this yesterday to journalists in Abuja, said the dividends of democracy would be better felt by Nigerians through political ideology.

He said institutions like The Political Institute (TPI) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) would serve as institution to guide and build future leaders of the country in the right direction.

The Institute is the official Think Tank as well as the Intellectual Resource Centre of the APC. It undertakes research and capacity training on leadership, good governance, political party management, development, public policy, democratization as well as other emerging national and relevant international issues.

It also undertakes research into contemporary national issues in governance and provide regular reports to the APC.

Shaibu also said with a progressive leader in a party, everyone would invariably go with such leader, adding that same goes for reactionary leader, and would lead the party disintegrate.

