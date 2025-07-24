Political Group Targets 90% Of Votes For Tinubu In Ondo

A political group loyal to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pledged to deliver 90 percent of the total votes cast in Ondo State to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Operating under the platform of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), the group said it is working to weaken the opposition to the extent that no party can challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

To achieve this goal, the group has recruited serving lawmakers in the National and State Assemblies, as well as APC leaders across the 18 local government areas of the state. According to its leadership, the group currently has about 9,000 members spread across various parts of the state.

Director-General of the group, Chief Muyiwa Asagunla, said coordinators have been inaugurated in all 18 LGAs and 203 political wards to mobilise support for Tinubu. He added that the group has at least 400 members in each local government.

Asagunla cited federal appointments given to Ondo State indigenes, including the appointment of two ministers, as a key reason why Tinubu deserves overwhelming support from the people.

Speaking at the AMG campaign office in Akure, Asagunla recalled that the APC lost the state during the 2019 general elections despite having a sitting governor and a minister. He stressed that with two ministers, a governor, National Assembly members, and other strategic appointments now in place, it would be unacceptable for the state to lose again in 2027.

“We proved APC’s strength in Ondo by winning the last governorship and local council elections. Now, it is time to repay Mr. President with our votes,” he said.

He added that the AMG would engage the opposition, revealing that Dayo Awude, the Labour Party’s deputy governorship candidate in the last election, would soon be joining the APC.

Also speaking at the event, Otito Atikase, Ondo State’s representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, said ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the dualisation of the Akure-Owo road are key achievements that justify Tinubu’s re-election.

Atikase urged members of the AMG to collaborate with other pro-Tinubu groups and avoid rivalry, emphasizing unity within the APC.

“Anyone supporting Asiwaju Tinubu in Ondo is our friend, whether it’s the governor or other emerging groups. We are working toward a common goal,” he said.

He reaffirmed the group’s target of 90 percent of the total votes cast in 2027, saying it will require strategic planning and dedication.