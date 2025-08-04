Political Future Of Ohafia People in Masses’ Hands –Group

The Tripartite Team of Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State has dismissed the communiqué issued by a self-styled group of stakeholders, describing it as a baseless, self-serving political stunt orchestrated by desperate individuals lacking credibility and electoral value.

The team comprising the OUK Movement, Reality Organisation, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement at the weekend expressed disappointment that the communiqué was spearheaded by political wanderers who have repeatedly failed to win the trust of their people in their immediate wards, yet now seek to dictate the political direction of Ohafia LGA and Abia North for personal gain.

The team further noted that among those parading themselves in the so-called August 2 meeting were some failed commissioners from a previous administration who, despite holding influential government positions, cannot boast of a single project or tangible achievement in their own streets or wards, let alone any meaningful contribution to the development of Ohafia LGA.

According to the Tripartite Team, Ohafia LGA has consistently enjoyed a fair and significant share of political representation in recent years, having produced a Deputy Governor for eight years and currently occupying the same position, as well as producing a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

“Furthermore, Ohafia LGA has held and also currently holds the House of Representatives seat for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, in addition to securing numerous federal and state appointments over the years.

These facts clearly debunk any false claims of political marginalisation. “Most importantly, the statement emphasised that Ohafia LGA is not lacking quality representation in the Senate today.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has given the people of Ohafia LGA a type of representation they have never experienced before, delivering tangible projects, infrastructure, and empowerment that previous senators failed to provide.

“You do not remove a good player scoring goals just after recovering from relegation. Changing a winning team when progress is being made would be a grave mistake for Ohafia LGA and the entire Abia North Senatorial Zone.”

The statement further highlighted that with Senator Orji Kalu returning as a ranking senator, Ohafia LGA stands to gain even more dividends of quality representation.

“A ranking senator has influence, seniority, and the ability to secure higher leadership positions, attract federal projects, and speak boldly for his people in Abuja.

“Sending a first-timer will only weaken Abia North’s voice in the Senate and set the zone back politically. We cannot afford to gamble with our future by replacing a trusted, tested, and influential senator with someone who will be learning on the job while others are busy lobbying for developmental projects.

“Abia North cannot afford to trade proven leadership for empty promises, fake equity, and recycled failures masquerading as stakeholders. What Ohafia LGA needs is not a desperate political gamble but a strong, tested, and experienced voice in Abuja, a leader who has delivered before and will continue to deliver even more.

“That leader remains Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. It is time for the people of Ohafia LGA and the entire Abia North Senatorial District to reject divisive politics, reject opportunism, and stand with competence, unity, and proven results.”

On the 2027 Abia North Senatorial race, the Tripartite Team reiterated that leadership is about competence, credibility, and visible developmental impact, not sectional entitlement or political noise-making.

They commended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his record of completed and ongoing projects across Ohafia LGA, including road networks, the building and renovation of schools, and various empowerment programs that have directly improved the lives of the people.