Political elites pushing Ndigbo out of Nigeria –Nwaji

What is your view on the recent issues surrounding the leadership of the 10th National Assembly?

It is unfortunate that Nigeria, a country we all know stands on a tripod will wake up one morning and decide that one of the pillars doesn’t matter and that it can stand on two. I’m saying this because if we trace the rotation of the mantle of leadership in this country since the return of democracy in 1999, you’ll see that some people are deliberately pretending that they don’t remember the Igbos exist anymore. The Igbos are marginalised and cheated in the affairs of this country. If Nigerians believe that the Igbo nation is still part of this country, they should be sensitive enough to know that the position of Senate president should go to the South- East. It’s not what we are supposed to have considering what we all thought it was our turn and right to produce the president, but the Senate president should not be debatable in a country, where people are sensitive and mindful of what makes up Nigeria. From what I’m seeing, it’s obvious that the political elites ganged up against the Igbos. This leaves one with a serious question of what is happening. If after the war we heard about no victor, no vanquished, why are political elites creating this notion that the Igbos are not part of Nigeria? Why are they sending the wrong signals? This is an opportunity for the country to make the Igbos feel they’re part of it. It’s morally wrong and politically unfair for somebody to begin to talk about the South-South producing the Senate president this time around when they should have been smart enough to see the way things are going and make things right a little bit. So, I’m calling on all those involved in decision-making that will determine the make-up of the new leadership of the National Assembly to think about the unity of Nigeria first before whatever political arithmetic they want to solve.

The North, West, and South should speak the truth now. If they think they don’t need the Igbos to contribute their own part in the political administration of this country, they should let them go and take care of themselves. This is why when you look at the agitations of Nnamdi Kanu, you begin to see why he is agitating. You cannot reject a people and you still want to keep them under you just for them to make up the numbers. If they don’t want us, if they can’t allow us to feel that we are part of this country, they should allow us to go. If the war is actually over, they should stop sending wrong signals. I’m saying this because things are not right. I’m not happy. I’m an Igbo man and at my age and level, I believe that the proper thing should be done. I don’t understand why any reasonable Nigerian should question the love Igbos have for this country. Go all over Nigeria and see how Igbos are building empires all over the country, developing places, even where even the locals will not dare to put any sign of development. How can someone wake up and say that such people are not part of the country or cannot be trusted with power when they’re putting their investments in places that are not even their homes? If the Igbos do not consider Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Maiduguri, Abuja and other parts of Nigeria as their home, why are they investing there and erecting mansions all over? In fact, the Igbos are actually the ones showing Nigerians that they believe in this country more than any other tribe. So, it’s really unbelievable and disturb- ing to see how politicians will ignore all these obvious facts and figures and still go ahead to make Igbos appear as people who are not part of Nigeria. These wrong signals must stop and the right thing should be done. Our people develop everywhere, live everywhere but when it comes to governance, they make a mess of our efforts. So, the All Progressives Congress (APC) should think about Nigeria first rather than talking about political party. I believe in the unity of this country, but they should send the right signals to the younger ones.

Do you share the view that adopting equity in sharing of political positions will help calm down tension in the South-East?

Of course, yes. If one is not on the cor- ridor of power, how can he go and tell angry people that they belong to a place? It’s people holding political offices that will play roles in calming down situations relating to the agita- tions. That is why I said the Senate presidency should come to the South-East. If it’s not done, the unity of Nigeria will have a huge question mark in the South-East. Let me reiterate that I and a majority of Igbos who have invested so much in this country believe in the unity of this country, but the political elites should help by showing evidence of that too by doing the needful. When they’re using their actions and inactions to give wrong signals that Igbos are not part of Nigeria, it’s very difficult to convince people because the rejection is crys- tal clear except something is done which is at least, by giving Igbos the Senate presidency position. It’s the least the political leaders of this country can do if they love Nigeria as much as they claim.

Do you think the Igbos really value any other position besides the presidency?

There’s no doubt that our major interest is the presidency, but an election has been conducted and another person has been announced the winner. Baring any other out- come, no Igbo man will say because we are yet to get the presidency which is our right, therefore we don’t want any other thing, That’s not true. Anybody saying that is just trying to justify what they’re wrongfully doing to the Igbos in Nigeria. That Senate president should stay in the South-East. By all standards, we should have the presidency but that’s now an issue for the court and no longer an issue of election.

You’re from Abia South and equally from Ukwa, the oil producing community of the state. Can you say that your people experienced the presence of government in the last eight years?

Let me be frank with you, I’ll not blame the immediate past administration solely for the plight of my people. I say so because our sons were appointed to strategic positions, especially Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC). That is why I’m not on the same page with politicians from Ukwa West. What they’re interested in is self and stomach infrastructure. So, I’m not blaming the government, I blame my people. The government knows their weak points, it knows that all they want is that appointment and they will use it to place them where they want them. Our people must learn to survive without government patronage. Let them invest and survive on their own. How can somebody be appointed to a commission meant to develop his area and he’ll not do it? If he wants to develop his area and the government is frustrating him, he should speak up and resign. I’ve done it before and I’ll never be afraid to say the truth to any govern- ment or governor because I don’t depend on them for survival. When there was a high level of kidnapping in Abia State some years ago, I talked to the then governor directly that he is promoting kidnapping in my area for his own selfish gain. I remember when I was appointed Transition Chairman in Ukwa West some years back, I looked at things and saw they weren’t going well, I had to resign. So, our people should learn to say, no. Go to Ukwa West today, any project you see done by the Local Government was done when I was the Chairman. That was why when I contested for the House of Representatives some months ago, I asked them to show me what those who came after me did. So, I don’t blame any Government for our suffer- ing. Some of my people are the cause of our problem including some traditional rulers.

The mistake has been made, what is your advice to the new governor on under-development of Ukwa West?

What I’ll advise the present governor to do is to look before he leaps because all that glitters is not gold. Almost all the people who condemned him and said Alex Otti is a nobody have all left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ran into the Labour Party (LP). They are doing so because they cannot survive without government’s patronage. How can a governor appoint advisers who cannot look at him and advise him properly? That’s mediocrity. We don’t have roads in my LGA; we need at least one higher institution to help our people here. I’m an advocate of development, so I’m pleading with the present administration to look into the issue of the location of our local government headquarters. The location of that local government headquarters/ secretariat is preventing development in Ukwa West. That place is called Okeikpe, it’s a constitutional matter, but that place is within the boundaries and if the governor wants our people to know what government is, he should try to relocate the local government headquarters of Ukwa West to Obehie, which is the major township setting in Ukwa West. He can then use the current location of the local government secretariat to build any higher institution for the state. I also want to plead with him to end the era of sycophancy in governance. If he really means well for Abia, let him forget about un- necessary issues and go for men and women with pedigree notwithstanding their political affiliations. He should put Abia State first be- fore anything. I’ve not seen any strong charac- ter even in that labour party, sycophants are everywhere. Otti must be careful and avoid those who’ll keep singing his praises until they sing him into problems. Sycophants do not help any leader. Abia is a blessed State, it’s wrong to have sycophants all over the place. The underdevelopment in Ukwa West is painful.

What do you think the new governor should do about ASOPADEC?

I call on Governor Otti to probe ASO- PADEC. All the money given to that commis- sion for the develop Ukwa West is not seen anywhere except in the hands of individuals. Vehicles were shared amongst them while our people are suffering. Even if the governor will not want to probe anything, I beg him to save Ukwa land by probing ASOPADEC. Let there be painstaking auditing of their ac- counts and let them show the Governor the projects they executed with all the money that has been coming into that Commission. We cannot continue like this. They’re using money meant for the development of our communities to be dominating everybody and nobody cares to ask questions. Official vehicles of ASOPADEC were shared among family members. He must ask them to have a report of their performance and report every six months even among the commissioners. Let everybody show their work.