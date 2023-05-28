Political, Economic Inequalities Must Be Addressed, Says Pennington

Around the world, billions of people are excluded from full participation in political, economic, and cultural systems that shape their lives. How is Ford Foundation contributing to the global efforts to address this? That’s a central issue that we work on inequality in all its forms. Particularly for us, it’s an institutional political inequality when people don’t have representation; economic inequality, and then cultural inequality, in terms of the norms and practices that create exclusion and marginalisation. We work on that everywhere around the world.

Everywhere around the world, there is work to do on that, including my country, and everywhere else where we have offices. We have offices in 10 places around the world. It was a very different world when Ford Foundation started in the 1950s, there was the idea of exporting American democracy, but we are in a different world now. One of the greatest advantages we had was our regional offices in all parts of the world where we make grants.

So that’s the central work that Ford Foundation does in addressing exclusion and inequality. In Nigeria, we see how many citizens are unable to influence the decisions that affect their lives, and this in turn deepens inequality. Would you like to speak on the leading role Ford Foundation plays in ensuring that the shrinking civil space widens? We have been making grants, I think since 1950 and 1960s, across multiple and political evolutions in Nigeria.

I think we see our jobs as working with the people and to keep ensuring to see that there’s progress on representation, fairness and equity. In this current time, the main issues that we focus on here in Nigeria are issues central to inequality. So one is climate change, and who and which communities should have the land right, legal rights that gives them participation as wealth gets extracted from this country, and then the second is gender inequality and gender based violence.

And of cause, those issues go closely together – climate change, indigenous land rights, and gender. Talking about inclusion, one issue that played out during the last elections was the same-faith ticket, power sharing and the representation of women and the disabled in governance. Are you also assisting this area? We do a lot of work on the inclusion of peo- ple with disabilities you may have seen some of the writing of our president who when we began the work on inequality, was taken to task by people from the disability community for not including disabilities Justice and that has become a major focus of our work in these last years.

We’re the largest funder of disability justice in the world and each of our offices around the world has become very active figuring out in their own context. The issue of sexual harassment and violence remain a global human rights violation, despite several laws against it, how can we ramp up measures to actually tackle it? That has been what we have been working on. In many countries around the world, there are laws and laws are not enough to stop the practices.

We are trying to focus on a number of things and the first is to get much better and improve the knowledge and models that we all have access to about how you prevent violence from happening in the first place. The second is to work on the cultural norms. That’s why the meetings that we had today with traditional and religious leaders is very important.

And then the last is to work on laws, policies and government funding, because no matter what the Foundation does, our resources are small in comparison to government resources. I think this country has a long way to go in terms of how the government can be committed to gender equality.

In what ways can Ford Foundation contribute to address the existing social norms that perpetuate gender-based violence? We are work on shifting norms in all different kinds of ways, even historically; here we have expended a lot working on culture, a lot of it in Nollywood. Part of this culture, popular culture; part of it is journalism, the important roles that journalism plays in investigating and analysing and covering things that happen in the country, and how you frame the issues. So, we have investments in journalism as well.

As I was just describing before, we have started identifying and supporting traditional, cultural and religious leaders, because they are the shapers of culture. There is no one single switch that you can pull or intervention that you can make. I think it’s something that takes time but we are here for the long haul and committed to it.

Is the Foundation considering any new strategy to end Gender-based Violence (GBV) and advance positive change in policy and social norms globally? I think that across every segment of society, the business community, families, churches, communities of faith and political leaders, we have to do more. I think one very exciting thing is the fact that the business community is stepping up to this issue, ensuring that there are women who work in their companies, who are struggling with abuse and violence at home. Many of them are figuring out how to stand, find their own houses.

I think that’s the same with cultural and religious institutions. I think that’s part of what it’s going to take for those positive changes There might be nothing new under the sun, but there are new ways to do same thing. One of the things that we are doing is going back to the root and that’s working with our leaders of faith and culture. In the past, we had always approached this using Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as entry points, but now, we are asking traditional, religious and cultural leaders themselves to lead advocacies; identify where the gaps are, and to tell us how to support them to lead advocacy to change social norms.

So, other than asking CSOs or even government or even international development partners, to provide solutions to problems, that we don’t even understand the context, these leaders are people who hold these positions and sit in the realms of power where they can influence things that happen in the community that there traditional stools or their religious institutions are based in.

Another thing we started doing with one of our partners like Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), Women’s Advocacy Research and Documentation Centre in Lagos, and some parts of the South-West, who then started by working with women who sit in councils with some of these traditional leaders are able to Influence some of the decisions that happened in cabinet and how to move around some of these issues and get the some of the voices of women and also to hold traditional leaders accountable to their words.

In the North for instance, we have worked for years with Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Agency (WRAPA), which started working with Islamic clerics to interpret some of the contentious issues in the Haddit, where some people could have actually turned it around to say, based on some of the Scriptures, you can actually hit your wife, or marry a seven-year old girl, but helping to interpret some of these laws.

A few of them were in the room. You could see some NAS- FAT (Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria), some DNI and they come out to deny that these things are not right. Many of the people who propagate some of these narratives do not actually understand the Haddit or some of the injunctions in the Koran.

But because they have the platform, they reach much people at the grassroots where they spread falsehood. So, it’s turning around to say let’s have champions and those who can influence narratives be the ones to lead the charge against gender-based violence. We are also working with men’s groups.

We are working with Organisations like Lux Terra Leadership Foundation in Abuja; the DARWA Institute and Islamic, to also build the capacity of religious leaders themselves to understand and to respond. While many people work on the response and accountability part of GBV, we believe that preventing GBV from happening in the first place is the best option. So, like we always say, prevention is better than cure.

How do we stop GBV from happening in the first place, and by that way, we can reduce and reverse the trend. What are some of the propositions the foundation is putting in place to effectively make the voices of resource-rich communities be heard on issues on resource governance? Generally, our diagnosis is that indigenous people in communities that sit largely over massive natural resources are the first defenders of these resources, but they don’t have legal rights to their lands and they are not equipped to have powers over and to sit at tables where negotiations are being made about the values that are extracted from their land.

So our overall goal is to make sure that they are at those tables and when they are at those tables, they know the laws, have negotiating skills and have policy backgrounds that will help them be effective advocates. We also fund research organisations, advocacy organisations that can come around the communities that are most affected and give them more power.

In some parts of the world we are also using our grants to give indigenous leaders access to technologies, to computers so that they can have in a rainforest, drones that can be used to see whether there are illegal incursions or illegal activities happening around them. In respect to resource governance, we have been focusing on communities that are resource-rich. So, a lot of our work has been in the Niger Delta Nigeria.

We have been working to make sure that the communities are aware of the PIA; that they know what the content is and what it means for them. We are also beginning to organise through our partners to be able to negotiate more effectively, with the private sector and with the government to make sure that the provisions of the Act are actually implemented in a way that is beneficial to the communities.

Beyond that, we’re also making sure that local communities understand what it means to be the custodians of the minerals in their communities. What does this mean? How do they engage with it? How do they organise themselves? How do they organise their communities? You know, we help them with research; we also help them with litigation; we are supporting litigation where that is necessary so that they are able to hold both companies and governments accountable for infractions to their communities.