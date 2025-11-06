Political Defectors’ Reasons Are Personal Not Altruistic

The gale of defections that followed the 2023 political season has seized the attention of Nigerians. The reason(s) for the defections are many and varied from one political actor to the other.

Defection is a political culture that has taken root right from the colonial period when the British colonial authority designed and goaded Yoruba politicians to leave NCNC, their umbrella party, to join Chief Awolowo’s Action Group to enable it to form the government of Western Region of Nigeria in 1951.

It was a political alignment that fundamentally distorted the political direction of Nigeria and deflected the trajectory of the nascent political nationalism that swept Nigeria from 1944 when the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons was formed at the instance of National Union of Nigerian Students, the Nigerian Labour Congress and over one hundred tribal and syncretistic associations. NCNC was the very first nationalist political party that covered the entire country and no tribal group or interest was left behind.

But its organisational structure, if at all there was any, was so loose that it failed to create a cadre of leadership governed by an ideological discipline. The British colonial authority saw through this defect and exploited it in the 1951 political defections now popularly called “cross-carpeting.” That episode was the very first political defections in Nigeria and it dealt a fatal blow to politics and political parties.

The associations that formed NCNC had independent existence but owed allegiance to NCNC as the national platform under which colonialism was fought by Azikiwe and his colleagues (Adelabu, Akinloye, Olorun Nimbe, etcetera). What the British colonial authority did was to goad the Action Group and worked through some of the traditional rulers on the need to prevent Azikiwe, a non-Yoruba to take charge of the Western Region and Lagos which would have created a national political platform for Azikiwe to become the effective political leader of Nigeria as his party is already in control of the Eastern Region.

The combination of these two political blocs would have rubbished whatever political permutations the British colonial authority had configured in the Northern Region and its political establishment to have over Nigeria.

During the NPN era, some Igbo politicians linked their reasons for defecting to the NPN as the need to bring the Igbo into the mainstream national politics and leadership

So, within a space of weeks, the British colonial authority was able to get Yoruba traditional rulers and the Action Group to convince Meredith Akinloye, Olorun Nimbe, Richard Akinjide, etcetera to join Awolowo’s Action Group to deny Azikiwe the chance of becoming the Leader of Government Business in the Western Region and they succeeded. And since then, the culture of crosscarpeting from one party to the other has become a well-rooted political practice.

Now, even though tribalism still has well-recognised application in making politicians to change parties, the major ruling factor is personal survival in Nigeria’s shark-infested political waters. This personal survival factor is fuelled by the roguish electoral culture of rigging which is dictated by the organising electoral institution called the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The rules of appointments of the members of this organisation is controlled by the president and once appointed INEC is literally independent but practically at the beck and call of the President as President Muhammadu Buhari boasted immediately after his inauguration that the instruments of rigging are in his palms, and those instruments are INEC, the police and armed forces and of course the judiciary, especially after 2016.

So, whatever election since the coming to power of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined by the party and its president and the starkness of this fact is made clear by the governors trooping into the party to escape being rigged out of the system. This is the real reason for the gale of defections we have experienced in Nigeria since 2015.

The defectors may, like Peter Mbah of Enugu State, manufacture plausible altruistic reasons or justifications for their betrayal of their parties but the people are no fools, they know precisely why they are defecting. Like Nyesom Wike of blessed memory was boiling over the defections of his colleagues from the PDP to APC when he was the Viceroy of Rivers State between 2015 and 2023 and had wondered why any sane person could contemplate defecting from PDP that was afflicted with malaria to APC that was in advanced stage of cancer. Now, Wike is the best judge of that unfortunate situation.

In Governor Mbah’s public disclosure of his reasons for defecting from PDP to APC, he had advanced the following reasons: “Charting a new course… to secure the future of our projects and our people.” According to him his defection from PDP to APC is painful and difficult but that leadership requires such a difficult and painful decision in the service of what he calls “higher principles and goals”.

According to Governor Mbah, his defection had subjected him to tireless and deep reflection after which he settled that he and his co-travellers must uphold and “stand for the principles and institutions that honour transparency, trust and above all- the people we serve.”

Governor Mbah adversed to the usual bogey of South East or Igbo marginalisation and hoisted his defection on such political whimpering. He claimed that Southeast had loyally “walked the way with PDP yet at critical moments of decisions, the voice of the Southeast was disregarded when it mattered most.”